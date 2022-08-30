Logitech’s new G502 X gaming mice have clicky optical buttons

Logitech has three new gaming mice, and the wireless ones finally have USB-C up front. That’s right, Micro USB’s reign of terror continues to be on the decline as Logitech’s new G502 X series gaming mice come to succeed the company’s popular G502 line.

The three mice — G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed, and G502 X Plus — also now include hybrid optical-mechanical buttons for greater responsiveness as well as a more precise 25,600 dpi “Hero 25K” sensor. They’ll have an overall lighter weight and come in both black and white.

While the mice sport the company’s new “Lightforce” hybrid optical-mechanical switches that are designed to utilize the speed of optical technology, they also include the clicking satisfaction of a traditional mouse button. Logitech claims that the optical switch also wears less, so it’ll last longer than a fully mechanical one.

The base G502 X is wired and has the lightest weight of the bunch at 89 grams. Both the G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus have 68 percent faster connectivity than the previous G502 Lightspeed, but only the G502 X Plus comes with the company’s gameplay-reacting Lightsync RGB feature.

The slight redesigns include a reversible DPI shift button for more customizability, and if you’re a gaming novice like me, you’ll like the fact that you can remove it if you don’t use it. Logitech also lightened the scroll wheel to make free spinning easier but can also switch to ratcheted scrolling.

But let’s get this straight: the real deal for getting this — or upgrading from the previous model — is the USB-C connectivity on the wireless models. They can be played wired in a pinch but can also last on one charge for up to 140 hours for the Lightspeed or up to 120 hours for the Plus (with RGB off). You can also achieve unlimited battery life on both using Logitech’s magical Powerplay wireless charging mouse pad. The wireless models can share a receiver dongle with any of the following Logitech G keyboards: G915, G915 TKL, or G715.

You can preorder the new G502 X line on Logitech’s G website now. The wired G502 X is going for $79, and the wireless Lightspeed model is $139, and both will ship next month. The Plus will set you back $159 and should start shipping today.