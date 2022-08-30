Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime gets September release date in new trailer

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming very soon. Netflix announced today that the anime spinoff will start streaming on September 13th. As part of the announcement, the company also released a new “NSFW” trailer ahead of the show’s debut next month. The series will consist of 10 episodes, each 30 minutes long.

Edgerunners has been in the works for some time. It was first announced back in 2020 in the lead-up to Cyberpunk 2077’s launch (which didn’t go quite as planned — though the game ended up being a hit eventually). While TV and film adaptations of games are increasingly common, Edgerunners is particularly exciting, mostly for the talent behind it — it’s being created by Studio Trigger, the famed anime studio behind the likes of Kill la Kill and Promare.

You can get a few more glimpses of the slick cyberpunk action in the two previously released trailers here and here.