Oppo is bringing its Reno 8 midrange series to Europe

Oppo is launching its Reno 8 series — previously announced for China and India — in Europe and the UK. The Reno 8 Pro sits at the top of the range with almost-flagship features and pricing: £599, or about $698. One of its key spec points is the inclusion of Oppo’s Marisilicon X neural processor (or NPU), which the company says enables better high-res video capture in very low light. The Reno 8 comes next, with a smaller screen and different processor, and the Reno 8 Light is the most basic model with a lower IP rating and reduced fast charging.

The Reno 8 Pro ranks just below Oppo’s flagship Find X5 series, which also includes the Marisilicon X processor. Oppo says the NPU enables 4K video capture in very low light situations that wouldn’t typically be bright enough to allow for recording at that resolution. It also allows for better low-light portrait mode video, where depth and noise reduction processing need to happen in real time.

Grid View Reno 8 in shimmer gold. Image: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Image: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Image: Oppo

Reno 8 Lite. Image: Oppo

The 8 Pro also includes a 6.7-inch OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 80W fast wired charging (but no wireless charging), and an IP54 rating for moderate dust and splash resistance. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset with 8GB of RAM and includes 256GB of storage.

The Reno 8 sits just below it with a 6.43-inch screen, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. It does not have the Marisilicon NPU, but does offer most of the same features as the 8 Pro, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Reno 8 Lite offers a Snapdragon 695 chipset, slower 30W wired charging, and an IPX4 rating for splash (but no dust) resistance.

The Reno 8 series will go on sale September 1st, with the Reno 8 at £419 (about $488) and the 8 Lite for £319 (about $371). We won’t get them in the US, which isn’t surprising, but there’s another region unlikely to see them released: Germany. Oppo is in a fight with Finnish telecom giant Nokia over a patent, which has resulted in Oppo halting sales in Germany.