LG’s first bendable OLED TV lets you pick between flat or curved modes

LG has announced its first bendable OLED TV which works either completely flat or as a curved display. The LG OLED Flex (model LX3) is a 42-inch OLED TV that bends into a curved (900R) TV thanks to LG’s latest display technology. Curved displays are suited for a more immersive gaming experience, while flat screens are better for watching TV broadcasts or streaming services.

LG OLED Flex owners can automatically bend and adjust the TV into its curved mode using a dedicated button on the TV remote. (As opposed to some morphing monitors which have to be manually adjusted). There are two presets or owners can adjust the curve of the display in five percent increments through 20 different levels.

LG is really marketing its 42-inch bendable display towards gamers, thanks to a host of features that console or PC gamers will find appealing. The LX3 supports Dolby Vision gaming at 4K 120Hz, and includes all the latest HDMI 2.1 features like variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM). LG is also supporting Nvidia’s G-Sync or AMD’s FreeSync technologies to reduce tearing and stuttering during games.

This TV certainly looks more like a giant monitor, and there’s even a height-adjustable stand that also lets you tilt the display towards or away from you. There are also gaming modes that let you shrink the 42-inch display down to 32- or 27-inch sizes if you don’t want to play certain games at the full size of the TV. LG also has a built-in game app that includes custom screensavers and shortcuts to Twitch and YouTube.

Gamers can also use LG’s Multi View mode to view content from two different sources at the same time. So, you could use the LG Flex to play a PC or console game, while watching a YouTube video streamed to the TV from a phone at the same time.

LG is one of the first to introduce a truly bendable OLED TV. Corsair just announced its 45-inch bendable gaming monitor, and Chinese TV manufacturer Skyworth announced its own flexible transforming TV last year. If you’re struggling to pick between a flat or curved monitor or TV, manufacturers are clearly gearing up for TVs and monitors that can offer both modes.

LG hasn’t released pricing for its new LG OLED Flex TV, nor a release date. The LG Flex will be on display at IFA in Germany this week. We’ll take a closer look at this new bendable TV once IFA opens later this week.