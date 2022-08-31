Bang & Olufsen’s motorized TV stand and Atmos soundbar combo costs nearly $8,000

Today at IFA 2022, Bang & Olufsen introduced the Beosound Theatre Dolby Atmos soundbar, which doubles as both a stylish speaker and a motorized TV stand. The Beosound Theatre is an all-in-one sound system containing 12 speaker drivers, including two custom-made, long-stroke 6.5-inch woofers. If you have grander plans for your audio setup, however, the Theatre can also form the heart of a Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 surround system, thanks to its seven built-in outputs and support for up to 16 external loudspeakers.

Advertised as providing a “sculptural, modular build,” the interface bracket is motorized, allowing the TV to rotate so that users can find the best possible viewing angle, though if you have no need for it, you’ll be able to buy the soundbar separately from the stand. You can also replace the soundbar later (as well as your TV) later if it suits you. The Beosound Theatre interface bracket — most people would call it a TV stand — itself also includes a compartment where you can hide cables and TV boxes from view.

The Beosound Theatre will be available in a range of finishes and customizations, though details on these have not yet been provided. A version with a fabric cover will retail for $6,890, while one with a wooden cover will sell for $7,990, and both will be available to buy starting October 1st.

You’ll have to check for individual speaker compatibility, but Bang & Olufsen notes that even its decades-old floor-standing speakers — including the Beolab Penta, Beolab 6000, and Beolab 8000 — can be hooked up to form a multispeaker sound system. Bang & Olufsen also notes that the Beosound Theatre comes with a new bass management feature that allows all connected speakers to work as a single unit rather than simply sending the bass to the most powerful speaker available, which is typical in some other systems.

B&O claims the soundbar’s design was inspired by sailboats, and despite looking like a hefty slab of aluminum, it can still be wall-mounted if you don’t fancy laying it on your floor. The wall mount required is thankfully included with the Beosound Theatre, in addition to a separate stand for the soundbar to rest on a table or desk. The aluminum “wings” are also extendable so that, according to Bang & Olufsen, almost any TV can be slotted into the Beosound Theatre.

“We know that our customers want to invest in products that last, which is why Beosound Theatre has been modularly designed to outlast many TVs in its lifetime. We have made a solution that enables you to update your product rather than replace it, and a product that can evolve with you over time”, said head of product circularity, Mads Kogsgaard Hansen.