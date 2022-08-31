LG’s fancy new shoeboxes pamper your sneakers

If you’ve browsed around the Container Store looking for the perfect sneaker storage, you’re looking in the wrong places. Maybe what you really need is LG’s new Styler ShoeCase — a shoebox with a window that’s currently being displayed at IFA. The enclosure can keep your shoes safe from moisture and has filters to protect them from UV light.

Oh, then you went to Ikea to get stackable shelving for all your kicks? Well, I’m happy to report that the Styler ShoeCase lets you stack up to four of these bad boys on top of each other. And each has a built-in Lazy Susan that can be rotated to show off your Jordan VII’s best angles — and hide that one scuff mark from when homie moved the chair over it.

LG’s also presenting its new Styler ShoeCare appliance that takes care of your stinky soles. The company already had a Styler line of at-home clothing care appliances it’s been making for years, and it essentially shrunk the tech of its Styler home steam-cleaning closet to accommodate shoes.

The company’s own internal research found that Millennials and Gen Z have a “culture of collecting expensive designer, luxury and limited edition sneakers,” so the company looked to see what it can do to help “these sneakerheads,” as LG put it.

Friends might come over to your pad thinking the ShoeCare is a mini fridge, but you can surprise them by inserting any sneakers left by your door and demonstrating LG’s TrueSteam cleaning technology. Let them know that its Zeo-Dry filters will make their shoes “more pleasant to wear and to have around,” as LG states.

The Styler ShoeCare has “multiple Moving Nozzle” (yes, LG trademarked the nozzles) that are height adjustable and dry out the shoes — up to four pairs at a time. The whole process takes about 37 minutes and runs at a “quiet” 35 decibels, which is somewhere between a whisper and average urban area background noise.

And don’t worry about your kicks when you aren’t there; the LG ThinQ app will let you monitor and remotely control both the Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare. The company will also be partnering with “various lifestyle brands” to bring new app features in the future. There’s no pricing or availability yet for the Styler products, though, so for now, just go back to Ikea for a normal shelf, Container Store for some clear plastic boxes, and get a Finish Line employee to sell you a shoe cleaning kit.