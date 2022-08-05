Vergecast: HBO Max omens and iPad rumors

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

Today’s episode raises some questions about the future of HBO Max, the next generation of the iPad, handheld gaming systems, and electric vehicles.

We saw a lot happen with Warner Bros. Discovery this past week: the shelving of the Batgirl movie; numerous Warner TV shows on the chopping block; and a not-so-impressive earnings report. So what’s next for the HBO Max and Discover Plus app?

There were also some big Apple rumors to discuss. We saw renders of what might be the next entry-level iPad, and it was missing a headphone jack. The crew has some strong feelings about that, as you can imagine. Plus, we discuss a potential delay for iPadOS 16 with Stage Manager.

Keep listening for the rest of the gadget and tech news analysis from this week, including Lucid Motors barely making any EVs this year, a possible TikTok Music app on the horizon, an 11.6-inch display device for the Nintendo Switch, and much more.