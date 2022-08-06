Toyota offers to buy back its recalled bZ4X electric SUVs

Toyota is offering to buy back its bZ4X electric SUV crossovers after recalling the vehicle in June, as first reported by Electrek. The recall, which Toyota issued not even two months after the bZ4X’s release, involves loose hub bolts on the steering wheel that could cause it to detach while driving.

Toyota initially advised bZ4X owners not to drive the vehicle, and suggested that they notify their local Toyota dealer so they can pick up and store the car while they wait on a fix. The company would then provide customers with a free loaner car in return.

But a letter to customers obtained by Electrek and confirmed by The Verge reveals that Toyota is also offering to throw in a few extra freebies in exchange for the inconvenience, including a $5,000 credit, an extended warranty, and free charging at EVgo-owned charging stations through the end of 2024 (assuming customers get their cars back by then). If an owner isn’t satisfied with these options, however, Toyota says it will buy back the $42,000 and up vehicle.

“We know that our customers have many choices when it comes to purchasing a vehicle. We appreciate their loyalty and are supporting them through this recall,” Toyota said in a statement obtained by The Verge. “However, if a customer does not want to proceed with the provided options, we will offer to repurchase their bZ4X.” Toyota adds that the buyback depends on the owner’s state and circumstances.

Neither its letter nor statement offer any additional context about when the issue will be fixed. The recall affects about 2,700 vehicles, but it’s unclear how many of these have actually been delivered. The Subaru Solterra, which is built on the same platform, is also affected by the recall.

The bZ4X marks Toyota’s first attempt at an all-electric vehicle, and it’s off to a bit of a bumpy start. Hopefully, Toyota will iron out any remaining kinks before it starts delivering more vehicles and ramping up production to meet its $17 billion goal of releasing 30 new EVs by 2030.