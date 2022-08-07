Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta is coming in September

The beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to arrive next month, with PlayStation players getting access first, followed by those on Xbox and PC. Infinity Ward shared the news at its CDL Champs (Call of Duty League Championship) tournament. As with its previous betas, the dates are separated by console and whether you preordered the game or not.

The first early access beta kicks off on September 16th to 17th for PlayStation 4 and 5 players who preordered the game. This is followed by the open beta for all PlayStation players, which begins on September 18th and ends on the 20th.

The crossplay beta for players who preordered the game on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC will last from September 22nd to 23rd, while the open crossplay beta for all platforms starts on September 24th and ends on the 26th. Each session begins at 1PM ET.

At CDL Champs, Infinity Ward also teased a new multiplayer map, Grand Prix, which will have you duking it out on a racetrack. This map will be available to play during the beta.

If you haven’t pre-ordered the game, Infinity Ward says you’ll have the chance to receive a beta code that’ll give you early access. While it already gave some away during the tournament today, there will likely be more chances to snag some from streamers and YouTubers leading up to the beta’s start date.

We got our first glimpse at Modern Warfare II in June, but Infinity Ward’s set to reveal a lot more about the upcoming game at its Call of Duty: Next event (including a full multiplayer reveal), which will take place on September 15th. Modern Warfare II launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam) on October 28th.