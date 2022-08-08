 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Snap is planning to lay off employees

The company recently said it was “not satisfied” with its business performance

By Alex Heath
Snap Inc. Hosts Virtual Snap Partner Summit
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel unveiling the company’s pair of AR glasses last year.
Photo by Snap Partner Summit 2021 - Snap Inc/Getty Images for Snap Inc

Snap is in the early stages of planning layoffs, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The planned cuts come after the company recently delivered disappointing earnings results and didn't forecast earnings for the third quarter — news that sent its stock price cratering to near-all-time lows. It’s currently unclear how many of Snap’s more than 6,000 employees will be laid off, as managers across the company are still planning the full scope of the cuts for their teams.

Russ Caditz-Peck, a Snap spokesman, declined to comment.

Developing...

