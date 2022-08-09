Twitter is experiencing some problems right now

Twitter has been having issues for some users on Tuesday. I’m not personally experiencing any problems (yet), but a colleague says that things have been loading very slowly, specifically when it comes to new tweets and replies. They were also logged out on the web and weren’t able to sign back in.

I seem to be the lucky one — there are more than 30,000 user reports of problems on Downdetector. A heatmap shows that reports are coming in from all over the country, and there’s apparently a big outage in Atlanta.

Twitter spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo told The Verge that Twitter is “looking into this now” and will get back with more information. Twitter’s support channel has acknowledged the problems as well. “Twitter may not be loading for some of you –– we’re working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP,” the company wrote. As of this writing, the company’s status page shows that all things are operational.

Twitter may not be loading for some of you –– we're working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 9, 2022

Update August 9th, 2:36PM ET: Added tweet from Twitter’s support account.