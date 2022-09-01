Philips Hue is leveling up with lighting strips for your monitor

Signify is making further inroads with the gaming community with its new lineup of Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrips for PCs. Much like the 55-inch Play lightstrip explicitly made for TVs, the PC versions of the Play lightstrips provide flexible accent lighting that attaches to the back of your monitor.

The lightstrips will be available in bundles sized for displays ranging from 24 to 27 inches ($169.99) or 32 to 34 inches ($189.99) and an additional bundle that supports a trio of 24 to 27-inch monitors ($279.99). The new family of Play lightstrips can sync with other connected lighting in the Philips Hue ecosystem and will be available starting September 13th.

The Play lightstrips for PC will be compatible with the existing Hue Sync desktop app and can work with the Play Sync box from Philips Hue, just like the larger lightstrips used with TVs, but they don’t require it. They will also connect with Corsair’s iCue lighting software. The software allows you to synchronize existing lighting effects on your PC and connected peripherals with the Play lightstrips.

Smart lighting integration with gaming software is something we’ve seen before from Lifx and Nanoleaf, which have their own apps that connect with Razer’s Synapse software and offer similar functionality. Corsair even has its own existing family of lighting accessories, including lightstrips for your PC monitor. However, if you’re someone that already has a house full of lighting accessories in the Philips Hue ecosystem, the Play lightstrips could be worth checking out.