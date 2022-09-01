The newest Pokémon is a loner artist

A new Pokémon means, well, lots of new pokémon. And the lead-up to Pokémon Violet and Scarlet has been full of monster reveals, the most recent of which is an artist who stays up all night and is a bit of a loner.

Grafaiai, as it’s called, was revealed today in a clever documentary-style video clip that really makes me want a David Attenborough narrated series all about pocket monsters. The toxic monkey pokémon is cute, of course, but as with many of its adorable contemporaries, things get pretty dark when you look at the details. Here’s the official description:

Grafaiai is a moody pokémon with a fastidious disposition. It doesn’t form packs, preferring to roam alone, and it is constantly caught up in territorial struggles with other pokémon. Grafaiai specializes in using its poisonous saliva — which changes color depending on what the pokémon eats — to attack foes by spitting at them or by slashing at them after coating its claws with the saliva. Grafaiai is nocturnal and once the sun sets it licks its hands and fingers to cover them in poison and uses them to draw patterns on the trees in its territory. The poisonous saliva it uses to paint paralyzes bug pokémon, which are drawn to the saliva’s sweet, fragrant scent.

It’s entirely possible that Grafaiai is meant to be a not-so-subtle critique of the contemporary art world, but the one thing I know for sure is I want him on my team alongside the bread dog. Just look at that attitude:

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are launching on the Nintendo Switch on November 18th and will introduce new features like trainer schools and pokémon that are also motorcycles.