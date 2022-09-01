Halo Infinite’s co-op and Forge modes delayed to November

343 Industries is delaying its next season of Halo Infinite to March 2023, extending its current season that started in May to 10 months long instead of the original promised three months. While Halo Infinite players are desperate for fresh content, the long-awaited Forge beta has also now been delayed and will launch on November 8th alongside the co-op mode.

Forge was originally planned for September, and it will allow Halo Infinite players to edit multiplayer levels and build new maps to share with fellow players. It was hugely popular in previous Halo games, and leaks have shown that Forge in Halo Infinite looks like it will be a lot of fun for players. 343 Industries is launching two new multiplayer maps alongside Forge on November 8th, and they’re both built using the Forge editor.

Halo Infinite's Forge has HUGE potential to be amazing.

Just look at Live Fire turned into a full on Forest!! pic.twitter.com/OrdiJXszOI — Halo Leaks | Infinite Leaks & News (@leaks_infinite) July 20, 2022

Campaign co-op and mission replay will also be available on November 8th, after a delay from a “late August target.” But 343 Industries is sadly scrapping plans for a local split-screen co-op mode. “In order to improve and accelerate ongoing live service development, and to better address player feedback and quality of life updates, we have reallocated studio resources and are no longer working on local campaign split-screen co-op,” said 343 Industries in a statement to IGN.

While that’s bad news for Halo fans hoping to relive the fun of some couch co-op, Halo Infinite players will be able to team up online using the co-op feature once the winter update launches on November 8th.

Players have been complaining about the XP system in Halo Infinite ever since its launch, and the new winter update will include new ways to earn XP. Instead of being forced to complete challenges, there will be a new Match XP beta that lets players level up alongside completing the battle pass.

Once season 3 eventually launches on March 7th, 2023, Arena and Big Team Battle will get new maps, and players will get access to a new shroud screen equipment ability that lets them disappear from the radar. Halo Infinite will also get a much-needed in-game reporting system to allow players to report cheaters easily.

Forge will be a big test for Halo Infinite, particularly after the game’s delayed release and continued seasonal delays. Halo Infinite launched to much interest last year, but that interest soon turned to criticism over cosmetics, the XP system, and a lack of content. These next Halo Infinite releases appear to be tackling the feedback head-on. Let’s just hope they now arrive on time.