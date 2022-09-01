House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has left the show

Though House of the Dragon reportedly gave HBO its biggest premiere of all time and has already been renewed for a second season, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik’s getting ready to exit the series for his next big thing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sapochnik is leaving House of the Dragon just as he’s signed a new first-look development deal with HBO that will give the network priority consideration for whatever projects he starts developing next. Sapochnik will remain attached to House of the Dragon as an executive producer alongside newcomer Alan Taylor, who will also serve as an executive producer and direct episodes in the series’ second season. In a statement about his exit, Sapochnik said that it’d been an “honor and a privilege” to work on the series and expressed confidence in Alan Taylor’s ability to make House of the Dragon an even stronger show.

“I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers,” Sapochnik said. “It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands.”