Latest Andor trailer gives us a glimpse at the Star Wars spinoff ahead of its premiere

During the D23 Expo on Saturday, Lucasfilm revealed the final trailer for the Star Wars: Andor series that takes place before the events of the 2016 Rogue One film. Diego Luna will once again take on the role of the titular Cassian Andor, with the show set to follow his journey from a thief to a rebel.

Andor arrives on Disney Plus with a three-episode premiere on September 21st. Its first season is supposed to have 12 episodes in total, but we don’t know the release schedule for these episodes just yet.

Lucasfilm also teased its animated series of shorts, Tales of the Jedi, which debuts on Disney Plus on October 23rd. It also announced a January 4th, 2023 release date for the second season of its Clone Wars spinoff, The Bad Batch.

Disney Plus been on a roll with original Star Wars-related content as of late, with several planned shows, like Skeleton Crew, Ahsoka, and a third season of The Mandalorian already in the works.