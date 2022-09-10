The Mandalorian season three teaser trailer collects all of our old friends

Disney showed off a teaser trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian at its D23 event on Saturday. While we don’t have an exact date for when the series will arrive on Disney Plus, the streamer previously said it will premiere in February 2023.

This is our first glimpse at the show’s upcoming third season and showed off not only Pedro Pascal’s title character, The Mandalorian, and his Force-using charge, but other familiar characters like Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto.

Disney released season two back in 2020, which has left those of us who already completed the first two seasons waiting a whole two years to see more adorable scenes with Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). But you’ll likely want to check in with the spin-off The Book of Boba Fett if you want to have any idea of what’s going on, as in The Mandalorian, Grogu and the Mandalorian were last seen saying goodbye to one another, and in this trailer, they seem to be a united family once again.

In addition to The Mandalorian, Disney also offered a trailer of the new Andor series at D23, which hits Disney Plus on September 21st. It teased the animated Tales of the Jedi as well and revealed a January 4th, 2023 release date for season two of The Bad Batch. We’re also expecting two new live-action Star Wars series in 2023: Skeleton Crew and Ahsoka. And we got the first trailer— not teaser —for Willow, another Lucasfilm production.