‘Quest Pro’ pictures may show a sample of Meta’s next VR headset

Images of what appears to be the packaging for a “Meta Quest Pro” virtual reality (VR) headset surfaced online, posted by Facebook user Ramiro Cardenas, who claims it was left in a hotel room (Thanks, Peter! via Reddit). The device shown resembles the Project Cambria headset Meta has been publicly teasing since late last year and looks like the one spotted in leaked setup videos.

The images surfaced exactly one month ahead of Meta’s Connect event on October 11th, which lines up with the timeline CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed for when the company will reveal its next VR headset. We expect to find out all about Project Cambria / the “Quest Pro” and its other plans for the metaverse, AR, and VR.

Cardenas originally shared the images in the comment section of a post on the Oculus Quest 2 Facebook group and said multiple devices were left behind. It’s a remarkable story, but one not without (convenient) precedent, including the iPhone 4 prototype left in a bar in 2010 as the most famous occurrence, while more recently, the still-unreleased Pixel 7 was sold on eBay, and a Pixel Watch prototype was also, apparently, lost in a restaurant.

It’s hard to make out many details from the pictures alone, but the packaging has the “Meta Quest Pro” label stamped in the top-left corner and a graphic showing a black VR headset and controllers. Cardenas also provided a closeup of the label stuck to the box, which says “Not for resale - engineering sample,” and told The Verge that the person who stayed in the room has since claimed the headsets.

In July, Bloomberg reported developer Steve Moser found references to the “Oculus Pro” in Meta’s code, so it’s possible that this is the name Meta has settled on for the upcoming device. Meta didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.