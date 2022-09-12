Carrot 5.8 is introducing fresh and funny weather features for iOS 16

Carrot Weather — an app known for its humorous, antagonistic approach to weather updates — is introducing some new features that take advantage of Apple’s iOS 16 release for iPhones today, including lock screen widgets and Apple Weather data integration. There’s also a new multi-column redesign for the iPad.

Some of the features listed will only be available to members of the Premium Club, which costs $4.99 per month or $19.99 per year. The Carrot App is otherwise free to download for iOS and Android devices.

Weather updates on Carrot version 5.8 will now be available as customizable lock screen widgets. There are over 20 to select from, including hourly and daily forecast charts and weather-based jokes laced with Carrot’s usual snark, as well as small widgets for specific data points. Automatic background updates for this feature will require a premium membership.

Another feature for Carrot app users with a premium membership is the option to get forecasts straight from Apple Weather in addition to other sources. This is made possible by Apple WeatherKit announced at WWDC 2022, which replaces the Dark Sky API. (Apple purchased Dark Sky in 2020.) Carrot typically defaults to using Foreca forecasts, but Premium Club members have also been able to switch to Dark Sky, AccuWeather, ClimaCell, MeteoGroup, or AerisWeather as alternate data sources, as well as regional-specific ones if they choose.

Ten new sections will be available to add to your layout within the app. These sections include various line and bar graphs that display weather data, in addition to some that are designed to help you make the most of various hobbies or interests. For example, golden hour and blue hour (periods of the day noted by photographers for beautiful lighting conditions) will have their AM and PM times listed, and the app can even tell you when the best stargazing conditions will be for that night.

And finally, Carrot is getting a major redesign for iPad users. Soon, you’ll be able to display up to three columns of weather data on iPad, converting the tablet into a detailed weather station. This new layout is also a preview of what we can expect from the upcoming Carrot app redesign coming to Mac, though sadly, no date has been provided regarding the desktop updates.