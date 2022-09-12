iPhone 14 battery replacements cost $30 more than previous generations

A battery replacement on the iPhone 14 will cost you $30 more than previous models (via 9to5Mac). The cost estimator on Apple’s iPhone battery service page says replacing the battery on any iPhone 14 model runs $99, a fairly steep increase from the $69 price for past generations (except the iPhone SE, which has battery replacement priced at $49 across the board).

Apple still hasn’t revealed the battery capacity in the iPhone 14, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models but vaguely touts that it comes with the company’s “longest battery life ever.” However, we do get a glimpse of what to expect in a filing on the hazardous materials database, Chemtrec, spotted by 9to5Mac.

The filing lists the watt-hour capacity on the iPhone 14 at 12.68Wh when compared to 12.41Wh on the iPhone 13. It looks like the Pro Max’s watt-hour capacity is similar to its iPhone 13 predecessor as well, sitting at 16.68Wh and 16.75Wh, respectively. With relatively similar numbers to the iPhone 13, it’s not clear what triggered the price hike. Apple didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.

If you preordered an iPhone 14, you probably won’t have to worry about replacing the battery anytime soon. Apple will only replace your battery under its AppleCare program when it holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity, and its iPhone batteries are advertised as capable of retaining up to 80 percent of their original capacity after 500 complete charge cycles. The $99 repair price only applies if you need the repair done out of Apple’s one-year warranty that comes with most of its products. Battery replacements are also covered by AppleCare Plus, which just started offering unlimited repairs.