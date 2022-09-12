Nintendo announces Direct showcase for tomorrow morning

Nintendo’s next Direct showcase will take place tomorrow, September 13th. The Nintendo Direct will be broadcast at 7AM PT / 10AM ET tomorrow morning and will include “roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.”

Forty minutes is plenty of time to detail this year’s Switch releases, but it also leaves room for more details on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The still-unnamed sequel was originally set for a 2022 release date, but it got delayed to spring 2023 earlier this year. Most of the details about the game are still shrouded in mystery, and tomorrow might be a good time for Nintendo to at least provide us with a name for Link’s next big adventure.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter.



Watch it here :https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

If you’re in the UK, Nintendo won’t be live streaming its Direct on its UK YouTube channel, to respect the national mourning period following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. “As a mark of respect during this period of national mourning, we will not livestream tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct,” says Nintendo UK. “It will be published as a video-on-demand on our YouTube channel at 16:00 (UK time) tomorrow.”

There are also rumors of remasters of some Zelda classics and possibly even a remastered Metroid Prime. Either way, stay tuned to The Verge on September 13th as we cover everything from Nintendo Direct live.

Update, September 12th 10:20AM ET: Article updated with details on Nintendo UK not live streaming the Direct.