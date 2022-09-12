It’s cuffing season in new trailer for Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic Netflix television event

Though the title and visual language of Netflix’s Entergalactic from Kenya Barris kind of makes it sound and look like a certain spider-themed sci-fi epic, the animated television event is actually a story of romance inspired by co-creator Kid Cudi’s upcoming studio album by the same name.

Entergalactic tells the tale of how up-and-coming artist Jabari (Scott Mescudi) finds himself falling head over heels in love with his new neighbor Meadow (Jessica Williams) shortly after moving into his new digs with plans to try life out as a bachelor. Being newly out of a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Carmen (Laura Harrier), the prospect of jumping right into a new situationship gives Jabari some amount of pause. But the trailer makes it pretty clear that the pair are going to end up meaning something to one another as they weave in and out of each other’s lives, growing closer all the while.

Entergalactic also stars Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, and Macaulay Culkin. The series hits Netflix on September 30th.