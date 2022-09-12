The head of Halo is leaving Xbox after 15 years in charge

Bonnie Ross, the corporate vice president of Halo developer 343 Industries, will be leaving the studio, Ross announced on Monday.

“While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue,” she said in a tweet. “I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series and so much more.”

Ross is departing amid widespread unhappiness and apathy over the state of Halo Infinite. While the game’s campaign and multiplayer launched to generally favorable reviews last year, 343 Industries recently delayed the next multiplayer season to March 2023 and the launch of the long-awaited Forge customization mode from September to November. Campaign co-op was also delayed from a late August target launch to November, and the company also announced the cancellation of local split-screen co-op.

Ross, who has been at Microsoft since 1994, was part of the original 343 Industries team when the Xbox studio was founded in 2007. In addition to the Halo games, 343 was also involved with Paramount Plus’ Halo series, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Head of production Pierre Hintze is now the studio head, “effective immediately,” according to a statement Xbox shared with Windows Central.