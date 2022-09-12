Peloton’s co-founder and former CEO rides into the sunset

Peloton co-founder and former CEO John Foley has resigned as executive chairman of the board, marking the latest big shakeup at the connected fitness company (via The Wall Street Journal).

Things have been quite turbulent as of late for Peloton. Despite selling products and classes that are widely beloved, the company has had to cut jobs and adjust prices (both decreases and, months later, increases) this year after overextending to meet increased demand during the early part of the pandemic. In its Q4 2022 earnings report in August, the company reported a $1.2 billion operating loss, though current CEO Barry McCarthy positioned its earnings as a sign of “substantial progress.”

Foley, who was Peloton’s CEO for almost 10 years, stepped down from the post in February, but he’ll now be moving on from the company entirely. “Now it is time for me to start a new professional chapter,” Foley said in a press release. “I have passion for building companies and creating great teams, and I am excited to do that again in a new space.” Karen Boone, the board’s lead independent director, will become the chairperson of the board.

Foley’s resignation isn’t the only executive departure announced by Peloton on Monday. Hisao Kushi, the chief legal officer and another Peloton co-founder, has resigned and is being replaced by Tammy Albarrán, Uber’s chief deputy general counsel. Chief commercial officer Kevin Cornils is also leaving.

Current CEO Barry McCarthy thanked the executives who are leaving in a memo to staff: “Today’s changes are a reflection of personal decisions by leaders who paved the way for our future success, and we owe them our gratitude.” You can read McCarthy’s full memo below.