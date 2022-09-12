PlayStation is hosting a State of Play on the same day as Nintendo’s Direct

Sony just announced that it will be hosting a PlayStation State of Play video presentation on Tuesday at 6PM ET. The show will be about 20 minutes long and cover games coming to PS5, PS4, and PSVR2.

The presentation is taking place ahead of Tokyo Game Show, which kicks off later this week. This State of Play will feature “some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world,” Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Sid Shuman said in a blog post.

Tuesday promises to be a big day for video game news, as Nintendo’s next big Direct event will be taking place just a few hours earlier at 10AM ET, and Sony acknowledged the situation in a tweet replying to Nintendo’s Direct announcement. Personally, I can’t wait — here’s hoping we see some exciting games in both presentations.