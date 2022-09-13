Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch

GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch

/

After years of rights issues, a GoldenEye 007 remaster is here

By Tom Warren / @tomwarren

|

Share this story

GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Nintendo announced today that Rare is releasing GoldenEye 007 HD on Nintendo Switch and Xbox soon as a remaster of the legendary Nintendo 64 title that first launched in 1997.

The remastered game includes 4K resolution, smoother frame rates, and even split-screen local multiplayer. Rare says it will even arrive on Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online, but online multiplayer modes will be exclusive to the Switch version according to a post on the official 007 site. There is no announced date for the GoldenEye 007 release just yet.

The classic campaign mode and cheat modes will return alongside support for dual analogue sticks and native 16:9 aspect ratio at up to 4K resolution. If you already own a digital copy of Rare Replay then GoldenEye 007 is included and free of charge.

The remastered version of GoldenEye has 4K graphics.
GoldenEye 007 running on an Xbox.
Image: Microsoft
There will be plenty of achievements to unlock in the new GoldenEye 007 version.
There will be plenty of achievements to unlock in the new GoldenEye 007 version.
Image: Microsoft

It’s been a long time coming after an HD remaster was supposed to launch on Xbox 360 in 2008, but licensing and rights issues complicated a deal to ever release it. That HD remaster leaked last year, complete with the original single-player campaign and even local split-screen multiplayer. Now we have an official GoldenEye 007 remaster for the Xbox and Nintendo Switch for the first time.

There have been many attempts to remake the original GoldenEye 007 N64 game, including an attempt by Activision that was nothing like the N64 original. Fans have also successfully remade GoldenEye 007 in various engines, only for one project to be hit by lawyers from rights holders MGM in 2020. Rare, the game’s original developers, even created a spiritual successor, Perfect Dark, in 2000. It was a similar style and upgraded engine but a new and original IP that eventually saw a remaster in 2010.

The announcement of a GoldenEye 007 remaster comes just as James Bond fans celebrate 60 years of the iconic movies. Various events are being held, culminating in James Bond Day on October 5th.

Alongside the GoldenEye 007 announcement, Nintendo is also adding Pokémon Stadium, Mario Party, Pilotwings 64, 1080° Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 to Nintendo Switch Online.

Update, September 13th 11:20AM ET: Article updated with more details on game features.

More from Gaming

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 12 minutes ago Welcome to the new Verge

E
Twitter
Emma Roth12 minutes ago
Waze has more torture for your return to the office.

The new “Biz Jargon” voice navigation option “pokes fun at the people we can all become at work — acronym-slinging, jargon-parroting, catchphrase machines,” and features phrases like “Make a U-turn: Or what I call ‘circling back.’” Thanks, Waze, but I think I’ll stick with my Boy Band voice directions for now.


A
Andrew J. Hawkins27 minutes ago
Specialized teases its new e-bike brand Globe with a poem and a cheeky logo.

Earlier this year, Specialized announced a new sub-brand called Globe dedicated to building high-quality electric utility bikes that are designed specifically to replace car trips. We still don’t know what these bikes will look like, but today the company released its brand statement in the form of a poem, which is cute. Specialized promises it will have more to say on September 27th, so mark you calendars.


The SpaceX fans who uprooted their lives and moved to Starbase

Worshippers of Elon Musk have flocked to the middle of nowhere in Texas to watch SpaceX’s attempts to build a space-worthy rocket — and to find friends

Loren Grush2:00 PM UTC
Tech

Meghan Markle paused her podcast to mourn the queen, but it’s still a huge hit

Ariel Shapiro7 minutes ago
Press Room

Join The Verge at the 2022 Chicago Humanities Festival!

T.C. Sottek7 minutes ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay Patel11:59 AM UTC
Must Reads

  1. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  2. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  3. Amazon’s latest Kindle has USB-C charging and a much better screen

    David PierceSep 13

  4. The sound of your voice might diagnose diseases

    Nicole WetsmanSep 13

  5. Rocketland

    Loren GrushSep 13

Gaming

All the news from Nintendo’s September 2022 Direct

Jay Peters27 minutes ago
Apple

There’s a hidden feature in iOS 16 that lets you see only your unread messages

David Pierce31 minutes ago
M
External Link
Mary Beth Griggs32 minutes ago
A woman is suing San Francisco after the city used DNA from her rape kit to arrest her for an unrelated crime.

The police’s practice of using DNA from sexual assault victims to identify suspects in other cases came to light earlier this year. At the time, legal experts said the practice likely violated California’s constitution. It’s yet another example of the increased risks posed by growing DNA databases.


Woman sues San Francisco after DNA retained in sexual assault case used to arrest her on unrelated charge

[CBSNews]

Policy

Twitter ‘lacked the ability to hunt for foreign intelligence agents,’ says whistleblower

Corin Faife34 minutes ago
M
External Link
Mitchell Clark45 minutes ago
Ubisoft’s AAA games are getting more expensive.

In an interview with Axios, CEO Yves Guillemot said that “the big AAA games will come at $70,” starting with Skull and Bones. The next Assassin’s Creed game, however, is listed for $50 on Ubisoft’s site.


Exclusive: Ubisoft CEO speaks

[Axios]

Smart Home

Hunter Douglas’ new smart shades platform will work with Matter

Jennifer Pattison TuohyAn hour ago

Tech

See all Tech
Science

The Nissan Leaf can now officially power buildings using bidirectional charging

Umar ShakirAn hour ago
Apple

And the Emmy goes to...

Charles Pulliam-MooreAn hour ago
Podcasts

Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

Nilay PatelAn hour ago
J
Youtube
Jay PetersAn hour ago
I’m convinced Tears of the Kingdom is going to feature time travel in a big way.

The new trailer for the game is the second to seemingly show Link reversing an object through time. The game’s logo is an ouroboros. And in a press release, Nintendo says that “Link’s endless adventure begins again” on the game’s release date, May 12th. If only I could time travel to then.


Policy

Proton and DuckDuckGo want Congress to approve tech antitrust reform ‘as soon as possible’

Makena KellyAn hour ago
Apple

iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

David PierceAn hour ago
Podcasts

  1. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  2. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  3. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

  4. Twitter’s edit button is a big test for the platform’s future

    David PierceSep 3

  5. Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s biggest bet

    Alex HeathAug 31

See all Podcasts
E
Elizabeth LopattoAn hour ago
Doesn’t seem like Twitter shareholders see anything new in today’s congressional hearing.

Twitter is down less than one percent as I write this, while the rest of the exchange it trades on — the NYSE — is down a little more than two percent.


Twitter
D
Youtube
David PierceTwo hours ago
The Rick and Morty season 6 premiere is free on YouTube.

Putting your show’s pilot or premiere on YouTube is becoming a trend, and I love it. The latest to go free is Rick and Morty, everybody’s favorite buddy comedy about space travel and MeeSeeks. A lot about this episode might be confusing if you’ve never seen the show before... but a lot about Rick and Morty is confusing anyway. So enjoy!


Transpo

Honda will introduce at least 10 fully electric motorcycles by 2025

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
R
Twitter
Russell BrandomTwo hours ago
Twitter whistleblower Pieter “Mudge” Zatko is testifying before Congress.

Twitter’s abandoned plan for an OnlyFans competitor is not popular with Republicans.


A
The Verge
Alex CranzTwo hours ago
The cheapest Amazon Kindle got a much-needed update to USB-C,

but for me the more exciting news is this thing has 300ppi. That means the display should be nearly as crisp and easy to read as all the other Kindles, but for a lot less money.


Amazon’s latest Kindle has USB-C charging and a much better screen

David Pierce1:49 PM UTC
Most Popular

  1. iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

    David PierceSep 12

  2. Google canceled its next Pixelbook and shut down the team building it

    Alex HeathSep 12

  3. Ikea’s Swedish House Mafia record player is actually going on sale next month

    Emma RothSep 11

  4. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  5. iOS 16 now available with new lock screen, editable iMessages, and more

    Tom WarrenSep 12

Gaming

These working prototypes reveal the Steam Deck’s evolution

Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
K
External Link
Kevin NguyenTwo hours ago
New Verge logo means new Verge merch.

Refreshed t-shirts, and even stickers. Get them while you can.


The Verge merch store

[DFTBA]

Gaming

Pikmin 4 is coming in 2023

Jay PetersTwo hours ago
D
Dan SeifertTwo hours ago
HP’s Dragonfly Chromebook is a computer without a market.

Monica Chin published her review of the HP Dragonfly Chromebook today, a computer I’ve been excited about ever since it was announced at CES back in January.

Sadly, while the hardware is incredible, the experience ChromeOS provides just doesn’t align with the stratospheric price tag HP is asking. It makes me wonder — who does it think is going to buy this thing?


The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook open. The screen displays The Verge homepage.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild

Jay PetersTwo hours ago
Tech

Sony announces development of its first over-the-counter hearing aid for the US

Chris WelchTwo hours ago

Reviews

See all Reviews
Deals

Samsung’s new Z Flip and Z Fold phones just got their first discount

Alice Newcome-BeillTwo hours ago
Science

The sound of your voice might diagnose diseases

Nicole WetsmanTwo hours ago
Policy

The Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits are confusing, so the White House launched a website to help

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
D
The Verge
Dan SeifertTwo hours ago
It’s wild to me that Sonos’ subs are nearly as expensive as the speakers they are supposed to get paired with.

Sonos finally announced its new Sub Mini this morning, after months of Chris Welch scooping them on it.

It’s exactly what we expected — a smaller version of Sonos’ older Sub — but the $429 price tag is hefty, considering Sonos recommends pairing it with a $279 Ray or $449 Beam soundbar.


Sonos announces long-awaited Sub Mini for $429

Chris Welch1:00 PM UTC
Gaming

Tunic is coming to the Switch and PlayStation in just a couple weeks

Jay PetersTwo hours ago
Gaming

Fire Emblem Engage is the next entry in Nintendo’s brilliant strategy franchise

Cameron FaulknerTwo hours ago

Science

See all Science
Gaming

Babylon’s Fell

Ash ParrishTwo hours ago
T
T.C. Sottek2:06 PM UTC
Here’s how to see the most active discussions across The Verge.

We have new comments! And probably my favorite feature so far is the “Discussions” tab. Check it out when you open comments on any story — it will show you the most active discussions across the entire site, and also where you’ve most recently posted.


Microsoft

Discord voice chat is now available on Xbox consoles

Tom Warren2:00 PM UTC

Creators

See all Creators