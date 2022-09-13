GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Waze has more torture for your return to the office.

The new “Biz Jargon” voice navigation option “pokes fun at the people we can all become at work — acronym-slinging, jargon-parroting, catchphrase machines,” and features phrases like “Make a U-turn: Or what I call ‘circling back.’” Thanks, Waze, but I think I’ll stick with my Boy Band voice directions for now.