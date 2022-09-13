Samsung’s new Z Flip and Z Fold phones just got their first discount

Following Apple’s “Far Out” event, where it had an impressive showing with the iPhone 14 Pro and a bunch of other gadgets, Samsung is countering with a strong right hook, offering the first-ever (and best) discounts on its fourth-generation foldable phones. Available for $999.99 at launch, the 128GB configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently discounted to $899.99 at Amazon.

It may still be a little gimmicky, but the fourth iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip is actually a pretty decent phone with solid battery life that easily compresses into a roughly 3 x 2-inch block that can actually fit in your pocket (wild!). The photo capabilities are slightly lacking compared to the Z Fold 4, but the Flip 4 is an excellent choice for something that’s reminiscent of a flip phone. Read our review.

As for the Z Fold 4, it offers more screen space and opens like a book. The 7.6-inch inner display gives you more than enough room for running side-by-side applications or streaming games and movies. When folded, the Z Fold 4 provides a generous 6.2-inch screen for checking notifications or responding to texts. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $ 899.99 $ 999.99 10 % off $ 899.99 The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a foldable inner screen with improved durability. It’s due out on August 26th. $899.99 at Amazon (128GB)

If you need some accessories to go with your brand-new phone, you may want to check out some of the chargers offered by Spigen and Anker. The Spigen ArcField 15W Qi charger is normally priced at $69.99 but is currently discounted to $54.99 for Amazon Prime members, and you can knock off an additional $7 when you clip the coupon before checkout. The 15W charger provides enough juice to fast charge any modern Android or Apple phone. Just make sure you have an adapter on hand that supports at least 15W charging.

Spigen ArcField Qi 15W Wireless Charger $ 47.99 $ 69.99 31 % off $ 47.99 The ArcField Qi charger from Spigen supports 15W charging, allowing it to quickly top off modern mobile devices from Apple, Samsung, and more. $47.99 at Amazon

Anker 100W USB-C $ 67.99 $ 79.99 15 % off $ 67.99 Anker’s 100W Nano II series charger includes a pair of IQ-compatible USB-C ports and a single USB-A port, allowing you to top off multiple devices simultaneously. $67.99 at Amazon

Anker 65W USB-C Charger $ 34.99 $ 49.99 30 % off $ 34.99 The 65W model of Anker’s Nano II series of chargers is compact and can intelligently detect the wattage necessary to most efficiently charge the device it’s connected to. $34.99 at Amazon

Whether you’re purely a PC gamer or you’re the proud owner of a PlayStation 5, you’re going to need space for all those sweet games. Thankfully, the WD Black SN850 M.2 SSD in its 1TB configuration is discounted to just $109.99 at Newegg, the lowest price yet for a drive of this size. Normally priced at $169.99, this model of the SN850 is a quick and efficient way to expand the storage of your desktop PC or PlayStation console, and it offers transfer speeds of up to 4,100MB/s. Storing your games on an M.2 SSD as opposed to a less expensive external hard drive has the benefit of making installations happen faster and, in some cases, even improving load times.

WD Black SN850 (1TB, with heatsink) $ 109.99 $ 169.99 35 % off $ 109.99 The WD Black SN850 is one of the fastest M.2 drives around, with a sequential read speed of up to 7,000MB/s and a write speed of up to 4,100MB/s. It can perform best in a PC that has a PCIe 4.0 motherboard or in a PS5. $109.99 at Newegg

The aging but no less impressive Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is currently discounted to $179.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price ever for the $229.99 keyboard. The K100 is an impressive full-size gaming keyboard equipped with Corsair’s optical switches for more responsive inputs, and the dedicated media controls are nice to have. A column of six macro keys also lines the left side that can be programmed with custom actions through either Corsair’s iCue or the Elgato Stream Deck software. The K100 also has a small dial located in the top-left corner that can be programmed with a variety of commands, like switching browser tabs or zooming in on text.

A couple more deals for you