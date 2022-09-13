Twitter shareholders approve $44 billion Elon Musk buyout

Mark Zuckerberg has very good lawyers.

As a way of dragging its heels in the FTC’s ongoing case to un-merge Facebook and Instagram, Meta is trying to get as much court-ordered information as it possibly can on rivals like Snapchat and TikTok.

The threat here is less that Meta will discover Snapchat’s secret sauce, and more that this (and a dozen other motions) will overwhelm the FTC’s ability to properly try the case with its existing resources.