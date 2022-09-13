Asus announces detachable, Snapdragon-powered ExpertBook business laptop

US lawmakers sure do own a lot of tech stocks.

The New York Times has a great data piece tracking all the stock trades by sitting members of Congress. In one of the more eye-popping finds, Sen. Hickenlooper (D-CO) sold more than $250,000 in Meta stock just three weeks after his committee heard testimony from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

To be clear, none of this is against the rules — but maybe it should be.