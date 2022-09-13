Skip to main content
Sony’s latest smartphone accessory is pretty cool

Sony’s latest smartphone accessory is pretty cool

The Xperia Stream is a fan accessory for Sony’s flagship Xperia 1 IV

By Jon Porter / @JonPorty

Sony has launched a smartphone cooling fan accessory that’s designed to lower the temperature of its Xperia 1 IV under intense gaming loads. The Xperia Stream also offers a selection of extra ports in addition to working as a cooling accessory. It’s available to preorder now in Japan for 23,100 yen (around $162) with shipping expected on October 14th. 

The aim with these kinds of accessories, which have also been produced by the likes of Asus and Razer, is to let a phone’s processor run at higher speeds for longer, by preventing the kinds of high temperatures that can lead to performance throttling. Asus has the AeroActive Cooler for its gaming-focused ROG Phone lineup, while Razer recently released an RGB cooling fan that’s designed to be attached to whatever smartphone you choose.

The four ports on the underside of the accessory.
Image: Sony
Cool air in, hot air out.
Image: Sony

Sony’s cooler plugs into the Xperia 1 IV via USB, and offers four additional ports on its bottom side. There’s a USB-C port for charging, an Ethernet port for wired internet, a 3.5mm jack to attach a gaming headset, and an HDMI port for outputting game footage to a capture card. The fan’s speed can be controlled automatically by Sony’s software, or you can fine-tune its RPM manually.

As well as selling the Xperia Stream by itself, Sony is also selling it in a bundle named the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition for 189,200 yen (around $1,330). The version of the phone sold in this bundle has 16GB of RAM, up from the 12GB of RAM in the base Xperia 1 IV model. It’s unclear when or if either the cooling fan or the Gaming Edition smartphone will be released in Europe or North America.

‘Quest Pro’ video shows Meta’s next VR headset a month before its launch event

A prototype of Meta’s VR headset has surfaced

Emma RothSep 12
