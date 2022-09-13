Sony’s latest smartphone accessory is pretty cool

Sony has launched a smartphone cooling fan accessory that’s designed to lower the temperature of its Xperia 1 IV under intense gaming loads. The Xperia Stream also offers a selection of extra ports in addition to working as a cooling accessory. It’s available to preorder now in Japan for 23,100 yen (around $162) with shipping expected on October 14th.

The aim with these kinds of accessories, which have also been produced by the likes of Asus and Razer, is to let a phone’s processor run at higher speeds for longer, by preventing the kinds of high temperatures that can lead to performance throttling. Asus has the AeroActive Cooler for its gaming-focused ROG Phone lineup, while Razer recently released an RGB cooling fan that’s designed to be attached to whatever smartphone you choose.

The four ports on the underside of the accessory. Image: Sony

Cool air in, hot air out. Image: Sony

Sony’s cooler plugs into the Xperia 1 IV via USB, and offers four additional ports on its bottom side. There’s a USB-C port for charging, an Ethernet port for wired internet, a 3.5mm jack to attach a gaming headset, and an HDMI port for outputting game footage to a capture card. The fan’s speed can be controlled automatically by Sony’s software, or you can fine-tune its RPM manually.