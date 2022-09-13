Intel just leaked its 13th Gen processor specs

Intel has accidentally published the specifications for its 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors. A day after confirming an upcoming 13th Gen CPU will run at 6GHz at stock, Intel published and quickly deleted specs for its Core i5-13600K, Core i7-13700K, and Core i9-13900K CPUs.

Intel posted the specs to its Canadian website (Google cached view), and Twitter users were quick to spot them. The specs reveal that the top of the line i9 13900K will have 24 cores and 32 threads, with the performance cores running at a maximum frequency of 5.4GHz. The i7 13700K will ship with 16 cores and 24 threads, with up to 5.3GHz on the performance cores. Finally, the i5 13600K comes with 14 cores and 20 threads, and a maximum frequency of 5.1GHz on the performance cores.

Intel lists 13th Gen processor specs early. Image: Intel

All of this information matches up with leaked slides that appeared online last week. The official-looking slides also mentioned that both the 13th Gen Core i9 and Core i7 processors will be able to use two performance cores to boost up to 5.8GHz using Intel’s Thermal Velocity Boost.

Intel still hasn’t officially announced its 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors, but the company has teased a 15 percent improvement in single-threaded performance, and a 41 percent improvement in multi-threaded performance. AMD is set to launch its 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X chip later this month, and it will be capable of boosting up to 5.7GHz. Intel claims at least one of its 13th Gen chips will be able to run at 6GHz at stock.