Discord voice chat is now available on Xbox consoles

Discord voice chat is now available on Xbox consoles

All Xbox owners get access to Discord calls today

By Tom Warren

Xbox owners can now access Discord voice chat on their consoles. Starting today, a new update is rolling out that will allow Xbox users to connect to Discord calls from an Xbox One or Xbox Series S / X console.

Discord voice chat on Xbox works by transferring voice chats from Discord to an Xbox, instead of being a dedicated Discord app for Xbox. That means you can’t directly join Discord calls from an Xbox, and you’ll have to transfer calls from the mobile Discord and Xbox apps to your Xbox console instead. Xbox owners will see a new Discord voice option inside the Parties & chat section of the Xbox dashboard, and this will start a linking process for accounts.

Once you’ve linked accounts you’ll see a new transfer to Xbox option when you go to join a call on Discord mobile or desktop. Hit that, and you’ll be transported into the mobile Xbox app, where it transfers the call to your Xbox console.

Screenshot of Discord voice options in Xbox party chat
Discord integration in the Xbox dashboard.
Screenshot: Tom Warren / The Verge

Once you’re in a Discord call on Xbox you’ll be able to see all your Discord friends that are currently in the call, adjust volume, and disconnect from a call directly from the Xbox dashboard.

Microsoft and Discord have been testing this integration since July, and while it’s not as easy as joining calls directly from your console, it’s easy to get used to joining from the Discord mobile app and transferring the call across. It certainly beats joining a Discord call from the mobile app and having to have an Xbox headset capable of Bluetooth so you can hear game sounds and Discord voice at the same time.

The integration may even improve over time, too. “We’re so excited to be bringing support for Discord Voice chat on Xbox consoles in partnership with our friends over at Xbox,” says the Discord team in a blog post. “We look forward to continuing our partnership to create even deeper, more meaningful experiences for your friends and communities. Who knows what the future holds!”

