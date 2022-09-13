Skip to main content
Emmy winners 2022: the complete list

The competition was tough, but HBO stood tall

By Charles Pulliam-Moore

Actor Lee Jung-jae and Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk posing with their Emmys in front of a turquoise backdrop.
Lee Jung-jae (left) and Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk (right)&nbsp;posing with their Emmys.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Despite HBO being in a chaotic state of flux as of late, the premium cable channel dominated at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards — an evening packed with wins that were expected and a handful of speeches that were truly moving.

Mike White’s The White Lotus paved HBO’s way to dominance with a total of 10 wins at this year’s Emmys, including awards to White specifically for directing and limited-series supporting acting awards to Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett. While The White Lotus brought the statue for Outstanding Limited Series home for HBO and Succession won best drama, Euphoria’s second season emerged as a heavy hitter for the network with six wins, including a best actress in a drama award for Zendaya. Hacks also cleaned up with a respectable three wins, including a best actress in a comedy award for Jean Smart.

After an impressive 44 wins last year, Netflix settled for second place this time around with 26 Emmys total, most of which were thanks to obvious frontrunner Squid Game, which nabbed six statues including outstanding drama acting for Lee Jung-jae and outstanding drama direction for Hwang Dong-hyuk’s episode “Red Light, Green Light.” Though the Emmys’ voting academy isn’t always known to go up for genre productions, Stranger Things taking home five statues and Arcane taking home four were testaments to the impressions both series made. And, shocking very few people, Ted Lasso snagged three wins in the comedy category.

The complete list of Emmy winners is below.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

  • Succession
  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Yellowjackets

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

  • Ted Lasso
  • Abbott Elementary 
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

  • The White Lotus
  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

  • Saturday Night Live
  • A Black Lady Sketch Show

OUTSTANDING REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
  • The Amazing Race
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game 
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark  
  • Brian Cox, Succession 
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul 
  • Adam Scott, Severance 
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

  • Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game - “Red Light, Green Light”
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark - “A Hard Way to Go”
  • Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets - “Pilot”
  • Mark Mylod, Succession - “All the Bells Say”
  • Lorene Scafaria, Succession - “Too Much Birthday”
  • Ben Stiller, Severance - “The We We Are”
  • Cathy Yan, Succession - “The Disruption”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

  • Jesse Armstrong, Succession - “All the Bells Say”
  • Dan Erickson, Severance - “The We We Are”
  • Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game - “One Lucky Day”
  • Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets - “F Sharp”
  • Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets - “Pilot”
  • Chris Mundy, Ozark - “A Hard Way to Go”
  • Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul - “Plan and Execution”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Julia Garner, Ozark 
  • Patricia Arquette, Severance 
  • HoYeon Jung, Squid Game 
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets 
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession 
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • Nicholas Braun, Succession 
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
  • Christopher Walken, Severance
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • O Yeong-su, Squid Game

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

  • Adele: One Night Only, Paul Dugdale
  • The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Hamish Hamilton
  • Dave Chappelle: The Closer, Stan Lathan
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Bo Burnham
  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, Jeff Tomsic

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

  • Jerrod Carmichael, Rothaniel
  • Ali Wong, Don Wong
  • Nicole Byer, BBW
  • Norm Macdonald, Nothing Special
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe - Hungary for Democracy

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
  • Toni Collette, The Staircase
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

  • Mike White, The White Lotus
  • Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout - “Iron Sisters” 
  • Hiro Murai, Station Eleven - “Wheel of Fire”
  • Michael Showalter, The Dropout - “Green Juice”
  • Danny Strong, Dopesick - “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”
  • John Wells, Maid - “Sky Blue” 

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

  • Mike White, The White Lotus
  • Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout - “I’m in a Hurry”
  • Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven - “Unbroken Circle”
  • Danny Strong, Dopesick - “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”
  • Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story - “Man Handled”
  • Molly Smith Metzler, Maid - “Snaps”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter, Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Connie Britton, The White Lotus 
  • Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham, Dopesick

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

  • MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso - “No Weddings and a Funeral”
  • Lucia Aniello, Hacks - “There Will Be Blood”
  • Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building - “True Crime”
  • Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building - “The Boy From 6B”
  • Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show - “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”
  • Bill Hader, Barry - “710N”
  • Hiro Murai, Atlanta - “New Jazz”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - “Pilot”
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks - “The One, the Only”
  • Duffy Boudreau, Barry - “710N”
  • Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Barry - “Starting Now”
  • Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building - “True Crime”
  • Jane Becker, Ted Lasso - “No Weddings and a Funeral”
  • Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows - “The Casino”
  • Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows - “The Wellness Center”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary 
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso 
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso 
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso 
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary 
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

