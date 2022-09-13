Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Hunter Douglas’ new smart shades platform will work with Matter

Hunter Douglas’ new smart shades platform will work with Matter

/

But PowerView Gen 2 shades won’t get the upgrade

By Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / @jp2e

|

Share this story

Hunter Douglas smart shades
Hunter Douglas’ new smart shades and blinds will work with the new smart home standard Matter.
Image: Hunter Douglas

Smart shades are a great addition to a smart home; they play well with smart lighting to automatically keep your home bathed in sunlight during the day and warm and cozy at night. But they are expensive, and many manufacturers require pricey, proprietary bridges or hubs to add automation to their window coverings.

With the launch of its new PowerView Gen 3 Automation platform earlier this year, custom shades manufacturer Hunter Douglas made the barrier to entry a little lower by ditching its proprietary hub and switching its entire platform over to Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). This week, it also confirmed the new platform will support Matter, the new smart home interoperability standard. “Matter is definitely something that we plan on doing as soon as the standard has been ratified,” Scott Stephenson of Hunter Douglas told The Verge in an interview.

Hunter Douglas’s PowerView Gen 3 Automation platform doesn’t support Apple HomeKit

However, according to Stephenson, the company will not add Matter support to its PowerView Gen 2 platform. Additionally, the Gen 3 platform doesn’t support Apple HomeKit, which Gen 2 does. Stephenson says the company is still working on HomeKit integration.

But with Matter on board, Hunter Douglas might not need official HomeKit certification for its new automation platform. Smart shades are part of the first rollout of the new smart home standard, and Apple has publicly announced its Home app will support Matter. Apple’s iOS 16, which arrived this week, already has that support baked in, according to Stephenson.

Hunter Douglas’ PowerView Gen 3 Platform no longer needs a hub for app control with a smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch. Its Pebble remote has also been redesigned.
Hunter Douglas’ PowerView Gen 3 Platform no longer needs a hub for app control with a smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch. Its Pebble remote has also been redesigned.
Image: Hunter Douglas

Once the Matter standard launches later this year, any Matter-enabled device can be controlled with Apple’s Home app and its voice assistant, Siri — as well as with any other Matter-compatible smart home platform. All this is an encouraging sign of things to come with Matter, but until the standard actually arrives, there are still more questions than answers around how everything will actually work.

For its Gen 3 smart shades to work with Matter, customers will have to buy Hunter Douglas’ new PowerView Gateway. Unlike smart shade motors offered by companies like Eve, its smart shade motors don’t have the capability to be directly upgraded to Matter. That gateway has dropped in price compared to the previous version, but it still costs $195 (it was $285).

The PowerView Gateway is no longer needed to control Hunter Douglas’ smart shades with your phone, but you will need one to connect to smart home platforms.
The PowerView Gateway is no longer needed to control Hunter Douglas’ smart shades with your phone, but you will need one to connect to smart home platforms.
Image: Hunter Douglas

However, with the new platform, Hunter Douglas has made the gateway optional. All Gen 3 shades now have BLE radios built in, allowing them to pair directly to the PowerView app using a smartphone or tablet. If all you want to do is set your smart shades on a schedule or add them to a Scene or Automation to, say, open at sunrise and close at sunset, you just need the PowerView app. If you want to connect to other smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Matter, you will need a gateway.

Stephenson said BLE was chosen over other protocols such as Zigbee and Thread because it can use a smartphone as the “hub.” “Phones don’t have Zigbee radios or Thread radios,” he said, “Phones have Bluetooth radios.” Wi-Fi is too power-hungry for battery-operated shades, he said, and with BLE a user with just a few shades can get the benefits of automation without the extra expense of a gateway.

Hunter Douglas PowerView Gen 2 shades aren't upgradable to the Gen 3 system. Those with existing shades can still control both versions in the same app, but they can’t add them to the same scenes and automations.

With PowerView Gen 3 platform, Hunter Douglas is also releasing an internal rechargeable battery for its smart roller shades and a redesigned Pebble remote control.

More from Smart Home

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 17 minutes ago Welcome to the new Verge

J
Youtube
Jay Peters17 minutes ago
I’m convinced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is going to feature time travel in a big way.

The new trailer for the game is the second to seemingly show Link reversing an object through time. The game’s logo is an ouroboros. And in a press release, Nintendo says that “Link’s endless adventure begins again” on the game’s release date, May 12th. If only I could time travel to then.


E
Elizabeth Lopatto30 minutes ago
Doesn’t seem like Twitter shareholders see anything new in today’s congressional hearing.

Twitter is down less than one percent as I write this, while the rest of the exchange it trades on — the NYSE — is down a little more than two percent.


Twitter

The SpaceX fans who uprooted their lives and moved to Starbase

Worshippers of Elon Musk have flocked to the middle of nowhere in Texas to watch SpaceX’s attempts to build a space-worthy rocket — and to find friends

Loren GrushTwo hours ago
Science

The Nissan Leaf can now officially power buildings using bidirectional charging

Umar Shakir4 minutes ago
Apple

And the Emmy goes to...

Charles Pulliam-Moore8 minutes ago
Podcasts

Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

Nilay Patel11 minutes ago
Must Reads

  1. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  2. Amazon’s latest Kindle has USB-C charging and a much better screen

    David PierceSep 13

  3. Sonos announces long-awaited Sub Mini for $429

    Chris WelchSep 13

  4. Rocketland

    Loren GrushSep 13

  5. iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

    David PierceSep 13

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay Patel11:59 AM UTC
Policy

Proton and DuckDuckGo want Congress to approve tech antitrust reform ‘as soon as possible’

Makena Kelly18 minutes ago
Apple

iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

David Pierce21 minutes ago
D
Youtube
David Pierce31 minutes ago
The Rick and Morty season 6 premiere is free on YouTube.

Putting your show’s pilot or premiere on YouTube is becoming a trend, and I love it. The latest to go free is Rick and Morty, everybody’s favorite buddy comedy about space travel and MeeSeeks. A lot about this episode might be confusing if you’ve never seen the show before... but a lot about Rick and Morty is confusing anyway. So enjoy!


Transpo

Honda will introduce at least 10 fully electric motorcycles by 2025

Andrew J. Hawkins38 minutes ago
R
Twitter
Russell Brandom41 minutes ago
Twitter whistleblower Pieter “Mudge” Zatko is testifying before Congress.

Twitter’s abandoned plan for an OnlyFans competitor is not popular with Republicans.


Tech

See all Tech
A
The Verge
Alex Cranz45 minutes ago
The cheapest Amazon Kindle got a much-needed update to USB-C,

but for me the more exciting news is this thing has 300ppi. That means the display should be nearly as crisp and easy to read as all the other Kindles, but for a lot less money.


Amazon’s latest Kindle has USB-C charging and a much better screen

David PierceTwo hours ago
Gaming

These working prototypes reveal the Steam Deck’s evolution

Jess Weatherbed53 minutes ago
K
External Link
Kevin Nguyen60 minutes ago
New Verge logo means new Verge merch.

Refreshed t-shirts, and even stickers. Get them while you can.


The Verge merch store

[DFTBA]

Gaming

Pikmin 4 is coming in 2023

Jay PetersAn hour ago
D
Dan SeifertAn hour ago
HP’s Dragonfly Chromebook is a computer without a market.

Monica Chin published her review of the HP Dragonfly Chromebook today, a computer I’ve been excited about ever since it was announced at CES back in January.

Sadly, while the hardware is incredible, the experience ChromeOS provides just doesn’t align with the stratospheric price tag HP is asking. It makes me wonder — who does it think is going to buy this thing?


The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook open. The screen displays The Verge homepage.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild

Jay PetersAn hour ago
Podcasts

  1. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  2. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  3. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

  4. Twitter’s edit button is a big test for the platform’s future

    David PierceSep 3

  5. Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s biggest bet

    Alex HeathAug 31

See all Podcasts
Tech

Sony announces development of its first over-the-counter hearing aid for the US

Chris WelchAn hour ago
Deals

Samsung’s new Z Flip and Z Fold phones just got their first discount

Alice Newcome-BeillAn hour ago
Gaming

GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Tom WarrenTwo hours ago
Science

The sound of your voice might diagnose diseases

Nicole WetsmanTwo hours ago
Policy

The Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits are confusing, so the White House launched a website to help

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
Most Popular

  1. iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

    David PierceSep 12

  2. Google canceled its next Pixelbook and shut down the team building it

    Alex HeathSep 12

  3. Ikea’s Swedish House Mafia record player is actually going on sale next month

    Emma RothSep 11

  4. Blue Origin’s uncrewed capsule safely escapes after midflight anomaly

    Emma RothSep 12

  5. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

D
The Verge
Dan SeifertTwo hours ago
It’s wild to me that Sonos’ subs are nearly as expensive as the speakers they are supposed to get paired with.

Sonos finally announced its new Sub Mini this morning, after months of Chris Welch scooping them on it.

It’s exactly what we expected — a smaller version of Sonos’ older Sub — but the $429 price tag is hefty, considering Sonos recommends pairing it with a $279 Ray or $449 Beam soundbar.


Sonos announces long-awaited Sub Mini for $429

Chris Welch1:00 PM UTC
Gaming

Tunic is coming to the Switch and PlayStation in just a couple weeks

Jay PetersTwo hours ago
Gaming

Fire Emblem Engage is the next entry in Nintendo’s brilliant strategy franchise

Cameron FaulknerTwo hours ago
Gaming

Babylon’s Fell

Ash ParrishTwo hours ago
T
T.C. SottekTwo hours ago
Here’s how to see the most active discussions across The Verge.

We have new comments! And probably my favorite feature so far is the “Discussions” tab. Check it out when you open comments on any story — it will show you the most active discussions across the entire site, and also where you’ve most recently posted.


Microsoft

Discord voice chat is now available on Xbox consoles

Tom WarrenTwo hours ago

Reviews

See all Reviews
Tech

Asus announces detachable, Snapdragon-powered ExpertBook business laptop

Monica ChinTwo hours ago
N
The Verge
Nilay PatelTwo hours ago
The Meta Quest Pro has leaked.

Meta’s next-gen headset — which we’re expecting to see officially next month — was left behind in a hotel room, supposedly.


‘Quest Pro’ video shows Meta’s next VR headset a month before its launch event

Emma RothSep 12
R
Youtube
Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
40 minutes of Switch gaming news is incoming.

Today’s Nintendo Direct live stream is about to start. Maybe we can finally hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice that is “unlike anything you’ve heard.” (Update: No Pratt, but BOTW2 is here.)


Tech

Amazon’s latest Kindle has USB-C charging and a much better screen

David PierceTwo hours ago
A
External Link
Adi RobertsonTwo hours ago
Online art hubs are banning AI-generated work.

Furry community Fur Affinity is one of several places drawing a line in the sand against Midjourney, DALL-E, and other AI art generators. Critics say the tools have produced a flood of work that rips off human artists’ efforts. And the question isn’t just whether AIs can be creative — it’s whether they produce images at a scale so big it could overwhelm the sites.


Online Art Communities Begin Banning AI-Generated Images - Waxy.org

[Waxy.org]

R
External Link
Russell BrandomTwo hours ago
US lawmakers sure do own a lot of tech stocks.

The New York Times has a great data piece tracking all the stock trades by sitting members of Congress. In one of the more eye-popping finds, Sen. Hickenlooper (D-CO) sold more than $250,000 in Meta stock just three weeks after his committee heard testimony from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

To be clear, none of this is against the rules — but maybe it should be.


These 97 Members of Congress Reported Trades in Companies Influenced by Their Committees

[The New York Times]

Science

See all Science
C
External Link
Corin FaifeTwo hours ago
The Twitter whistleblower will testify to Congress today.

Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko will give testimony to the House Judiciary Committee today, his first public appearance since his disclosures on Twitter’s alleged security lapses. The Verge will have more coverage as the hearing goes on.


Twitter's whistleblower goes to Congress to warn of global security threats

[CNN]

Fitbit Inspire 3 hands-on: blast from the past

The basics with a modern twist

Victoria Song1:00 PM UTC
Tech

Sonos announces long-awaited Sub Mini for $429

Chris Welch1:00 PM UTC
D
Twitter
David Pierce12:42 PM UTC
What does Wikipedia... sound like?

Weird question, right? But I love a good sonic logo (Netflix’s Ta-dum, the Windows boot noise, all that good stuff), and now Wikimedia is holding a contest through October 10th to find one for Wikipedia and Wikimedia. I’m imagining... wind chimes. A lot of wind chimes.


Creators

See all Creators