The Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits are confusing, so the White House launched a website to help

It’s wild to me that Sonos’ subs are nearly as expensive as the speakers they are supposed to get paired with.

Sonos finally announced its new Sub Mini this morning, after months of Chris Welch scooping them on it.

It’s exactly what we expected — a smaller version of Sonos’ older Sub — but the $429 price tag is hefty, considering Sonos recommends pairing it with a $279 Ray or $449 Beam soundbar.