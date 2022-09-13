Tunic is coming to the Switch and PlayStation in just a couple weeks

Tunic, the indie hit where you explore a mysterious world as an adorable fox adventurer, launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on September 27th. The news was announced during Nintendo’s September 2022 Direct.
Tunic is a delightful game that I played through earlier this year. The game drops you in its world with little explanation of what’s going on — much of the world is even presented in its own made-up language. And enemies are tough, so you’ll always be on your toes while exploring the world. But over time, you’ll start to get a grasp on everything, helped by finding pieces of a wonderfully illustrated in-game instruction manual along the way.
Previously, Tunic was available on Xbox, PC, and Mac, and I imagine it’ll be a great fit for the Switch and Sony’s PlayStation console. Good thing it’s available very soon.