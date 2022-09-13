Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Tunic is coming to the Switch and PlayStation in just a couple weeks

Tunic is coming to the Switch and PlayStation in just a couple weeks

/

It’s available on September 27th

By Jay Peters / @jaypeters

|

Share this story

In a screenshot from Tunic, the main character stands with his sword raised on a plot of blocky land.
Play as this adorable fox on new platforms soon.
Image: Finji

Tunic, the indie hit where you explore a mysterious world as an adorable fox adventurer, launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on September 27th. The news was announced during Nintendo’s September 2022 Direct.

Tunic is a delightful game that I played through earlier this year. The game drops you in its world with little explanation of what’s going on — much of the world is even presented in its own made-up language. And enemies are tough, so you’ll always be on your toes while exploring the world. But over time, you’ll start to get a grasp on everything, helped by finding pieces of a wonderfully illustrated in-game instruction manual along the way.

Previously, Tunic was available on Xbox, PC, and Mac, and I imagine it’ll be a great fit for the Switch and Sony’s PlayStation console. Good thing it’s available very soon.

Related

More from Gaming

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 23 minutes ago Welcome to the new Verge

T
T.C. Sottek23 minutes ago
Here’s how to see the most active discussions across The Verge.

We have new comments! And probably my favorite feature so far is the “Discussions” tab. Check it out when you open comments on any story — it will show you the most active discussions across the entire site, and also where you’ve most recently posted.


N
The Verge
Nilay Patel31 minutes ago
The Meta Quest Pro has leaked.

Meta’s next-gen headset — which we’re expecting to see officially next month — was left behind in a hotel room, supposedly.


‘Quest Pro’ video shows Meta’s next VR headset a month before its launch event

Emma RothSep 12
Bulletin

Welcome to the new Verge

Nilay PatelTwo hours ago

The SpaceX fans who uprooted their lives and moved to Starbase

Worshippers of Elon Musk have flocked to the middle of nowhere in Texas to watch SpaceX’s attempts to build a space-worthy rocket — and to find friends

Loren Grush29 minutes ago
Gaming

Fire Emblem Engage is the next entry in Nintendo’s brilliant strategy franchise

Cameron Faulkner12 minutes ago
Gaming

Babylon’s Fell

Ash Parrish17 minutes ago
Must Reads

  1. Amazon’s latest Kindle has USB-C charging and a much better screen

    David PierceSep 13

  2. Sonos announces long-awaited Sub Mini for $429

    Chris WelchSep 13

  3. Rocketland

    Loren GrushSep 13

  4. iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

    David PierceSep 12

  5. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is incredible — with one big problem

    Monica ChinSep 13

We have a new Verge comment system!

The Verge is now powered by Coral, and you are all beautiful fish

T.C. SottekTwo hours ago
Microsoft

Discord voice chat is now available on Xbox consoles

Tom Warren29 minutes ago
Tech

Asus announces detachable, Snapdragon-powered ExpertBook business laptop

Monica Chin29 minutes ago
R
Youtube
Richard Lawler32 minutes ago
40 minutes of Switch gaming news is incoming.

Today’s Nintendo Direct live stream is about to start. Maybe we can finally hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice that is “unlike anything you’ve heard.”


Fitbit Inspire 3 hands-on: blast from the past

The basics with a modern twist

Victoria SongAn hour ago
Tech

Amazon’s latest Kindle has USB-C charging and a much better screen

David Pierce40 minutes ago

Tech

See all Tech
A
External Link
Adi Robertson47 minutes ago
Online art hubs are banning AI-generated work.

Furry community Fur Affinity is one of several places drawing a line in the sand against Midjourney, DALL-E, and other AI art generators. Critics say the tools have produced a flood of work that rips off human artists’ efforts. And the question isn’t just whether AIs can be creative — it’s whether they produce images at a scale so big it could overwhelm the sites.


Online Art Communities Begin Banning AI-Generated Images - Waxy.org

[Waxy.org]

R
External Link
Russell BrandomAn hour ago
US lawmakers sure do own a lot of tech stocks.

The New York Times has a great data piece tracking all the stock trades by sitting members of Congress. In one of the more eye-popping finds, Sen. Hickenlooper (D-CO) sold more than $250,000 in Meta stock just three weeks after his committee heard testimony from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

To be clear, none of this is against the rules — but maybe it should be.


These 97 Members of Congress Reported Trades in Companies Influenced by Their Committees

[The New York Times]

6

Verge Score

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is incredible — with one big problem

Beautiful chassis, fast processor, great screen, and software that doesn’t keep up

Monica ChinTwo hours ago
C
External Link
Corin FaifeAn hour ago
The Twitter whistleblower will testify to Congress today.

Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko will give testimony to the House Judiciary Committee today, his first public appearance since his disclosures on Twitter’s alleged security lapses. The Verge will have more coverage as the hearing goes on.


Twitter's whistleblower goes to Congress to warn of global security threats

[CNN]

Tech

Sonos announces long-awaited Sub Mini for $429

Chris WelchAn hour ago
Podcasts

  1. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  2. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

  3. Twitter’s edit button is a big test for the platform’s future

    David PierceSep 3

  4. Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s biggest bet

    Alex HeathAug 31

  5. How the head of Facebook plans to compete with TikTok and win back Gen Z

    Nilay PatelAug 30

See all Podcasts
D
Twitter
David PierceTwo hours ago
What does Wikipedia... sound like?

Weird question, right? But I love a good sonic logo (Netflix’s Ta-dum, the Windows boot noise, all that good stuff), and now Wikimedia is holding a contest through October 10th to find one for Wikipedia and Wikimedia. I’m imagining... wind chimes. A lot of wind chimes.


N
TikTok
Nilay PatelTwo hours ago
Here I am talking about our redesign on TikTok.


@verge

First we made a website... then we updated it to have faster load times, beautiful article pages, and a brand-new homepage with an up-to-the-minute news feed. #website #techtok #Totinos425

♬ Canyons - Official Sound Studio
D
Dan SeifertTwo hours ago
Dark Sky’s days are numbered.

If you’re still using the Dark Sky app on iOS for your weather forecasts, you’ll soon have to find something else. According to 9to5Mac, Apple has begun displaying a message in the app that it will no longer function after January 1st, 2023.

Fortunately, iOS 16 has a quite capable weather app built right in that draws from the same data sources as Dark Sky, since Apple acquired the company back in 2020.


Dark Sky’s message of its impending shut down helpfully points you to use Apple’s new Weather app.
Dark Sky’s message of its impending shut down helpfully points you to use Apple’s new Weather app.
Image: Dan Seifert / The Verge
D
The Verge
David PierceTwo hours ago
If you’re installing iOS 16, turn on haptic typing ASAP.

Seriously, it’s one of the things I liked most about iOS 16 — the setting is hard to find, but it makes typing on glass way better. (And yes, Android has had this forever, but my iPhone doesn’t run Android, so give me this one.)


How to turn on and use keyboard haptics in iOS 16

Jasmine HicksJul 12
T
Tom WarrenTwo hours ago
Cute Fortnite microSD cards arrive for your Switch.

Nintendo, Epic Games, and Western Digital have all teamed up to launch Fortnite-branded microSD cards for the Nintendo Switch. There’s an epic Skull Trooper (128GB) one and a Cuddle Team Leader (256GB) one, and both are available today.


A Fortnite-branded microSD card
Fortnite microSD cards.
Image: Western Digital
N
External Link
Nilay Patel11:13 AM UTC
Apple’s satellite deal with Globalstar will probably save the company.

Globalstar was an also-ran in satellite services, but Apple has basically taken over the company without taking it over. Here’s analyst Tim Farrar in FierceWireless:

Yet getting the deal with Apple is still “pretty impressive,” he said. “It’s still very good to have gotten anything out of this because Globalstar has been languishing for years with revenues of not much more than $100 million a year and this is potentially going to nearly triple their revenues, so that’s a massive improvement in their satellite business,” Farrar said.


Globalstar’s long game in satellites pays off with Apple iPhone 14 deal

[Fierce Wireless]

Most Popular

  1. iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

    David PierceSep 12

  2. Google canceled its next Pixelbook and shut down the team building it

    Alex HeathSep 12

  3. Ikea’s Swedish House Mafia record player is actually going on sale next month

    Emma RothSep 11

  4. Blue Origin’s uncrewed capsule safely escapes after midflight anomaly

    Emma RothSep 12

  5. ‘Quest Pro’ video shows Meta’s next VR headset a month before its launch event

    Emma RothSep 12

D
External Link
David Pierce11:08 AM UTC
A good read on “the tyranny of WhatsApp groups.”

Group chats are great, and are replacing social media for a lot of people. They also, this smart Guardian piece points out, flood your life with notifications and raise the stakes for reading them all. So what do you do? And can you ever get out? (This is a good companion to last week’s WSJ piece about texting being the new email, too.)


‘So many people tell me they wish they could get out!’ Can we escape the tyranny of WhatsApp groups?

[the Guardian]

Tech

Intel just leaked its 13th Gen processor specs

Tom Warren9:18 AM UTC
Gaming

Sony’s latest smartphone accessory is pretty cool

Jon Porter8:51 AM UTC
T
External Link
Thomas Ricker8:22 AM UTC
Amazon Go’s ‘just walk out’ tech comes to the LA suburbs.

The new Amazon Go Whittier location is enticing locals with $3 made-to-order Avocado Toast, kombucha on tap, and local beers from Smog City and Three Weavers brewing companies. Torrance location coming soon.


Amazon.com: Amazon Go: Whittier: Amazon Go

[www.amazon.com]

T
Thomas Ricker7:17 AM UTC
Yummy Google potato chips land in Japan.

You can now enter an official Google Store lottery in Japan to win boxes of Snow Cheese, Hazel Onion, Salty Lemon, or Obsidian Pepper flavored “Google Original Chips.” Get it? Original chips... because the Pixel 7 phones launching on October 6th will be powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 silicon.

Mmm, cheese made from snow.


An image of a box of Google Original Chips, Snow Cheese flavored
Image: Google Japan
Apple

Apple will let you roll back the iPhone’s security patches

Mitchell Clark12:14 AM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Gaming

EA and Koei Tecmo are partnering on ‘the next great hunting game’

Jay Peters12:02 AM UTC
Science

The Nissan Leaf can now officially power homes using bidirectional charging

Umar ShakirSep 12
Gaming

No one can stop you from spending $3,500 on a Samsung Odyssey Ark

Mitchell ClarkSep 12
Gaming

PlayStation is hosting a State of Play on the same day as Nintendo’s Direct

Jay PetersSep 12
Tech

Cruise will launch robotaxi services in Phoenix and Austin by the end of the year

Andrew J. HawkinsSep 12
Business

Peloton’s co-founder and former CEO rides into the sunset

Jay PetersSep 12

Science

See all Science
Apple

Here are the best iPad deals right now

Antonio G. Di Benedetto, Sheena Vasani and 1 moreSep 12
J
The Verge
Jacob KastrenakesSep 12
You can now listen to podcasts inside Twitter.

If you pay Twitter, at least. The latest feature to join the Twitter Blue subscription is early access to the redesigned Spaces tab on iOS, which includes support for tuning into podcasts.

I am not entirely convinced this will take off (short-form social network + long-form audio = 🤨), but I can see a compelling use case if Twitter eventually lets podcasters promote clips from their shows. My colleague Ariel Shapiro wrote about the launch last month:


Twitter is becoming a podcast app

Ariel ShapiroAug 25
Apple

It’s time to bring contrast back to our smartphone photos

Allison JohnsonSep 12

Creators

See all Creators