Pikmin 4 is coming in 2023

HP’s Dragonfly Chromebook is a computer without a market.

Monica Chin published her review of the HP Dragonfly Chromebook today, a computer I’ve been excited about ever since it was announced at CES back in January.

Sadly, while the hardware is incredible, the experience ChromeOS provides just doesn’t align with the stratospheric price tag HP is asking. It makes me wonder — who does it think is going to buy this thing?