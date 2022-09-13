Pikmin 4 is coming in 2023

Nintendo revealed that a new entry in the Pikmin series, Pikmin 4, will be released in 2023.
In a brief trailer, Nintendo showed off a lush environment of a kind that should be familiar to Pikmin fans — it seems you’ll still be playing as a tiny character controlling even tinier Pikmin. (At one point, a bench looms over the camera. It’s comparatively giant.)
While the trailer didn’t show any actual gameplay — just a few Bulborbs running around — Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto did discuss some elements of the game we can look forward to. You’ll be able to play “from the Pikmin’s perspective near the ground,” he said. And Nintendo has made controlling the game simpler to make it easier to concentrate on the core gameplay. “We call it dandori in Japanese, or strategically planning, deploying, and commanding the Pikmin,” Miyamoto said.
Pikmin fans have been waiting a long time for this sequel. Pikmin 3 was first released in 2013, meaning that we’ll have been waiting a decade between releases by the time Pikmin 4 comes out. But while you’re waiting, you can play Niantic and Nintendo’s Pikmin Bloom AR game.