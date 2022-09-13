The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild

Nintendo finally revealed the name and launch date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In a trailer, Nintendo revealed the new name and the game’s May 12th, 2023 release date for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo didn’t show a lot of specifics about what we can expect in the new trailer, but we did get to see some more action shots of Link in the game. We got a further look at a new Sheikah Slate power that appears to reverse time — Link climbs on top of a rock that begins to fall upwards. Like in a previous trailer, Link takes a few great leaps into the sky, but in one shot, he lands on a new bird-shaped glider of some kind. And there is a brief moment of Link climbing on his own, so it seems as if we’ll be scaling vast vertical obstacles once again.

Here’s the official description of the game from Nintendo’s press release: “In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.” And curiously, in the opening paragraph of the release, Nintendo says that “Link’s endless adventure begins again” — perhaps hinting at time travel?