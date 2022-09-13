All the news from Nintendo’s September 2022 Direct

Nintendo just wrapped its big September 2022 Direct showcase, and it was jam-packed with exciting gaming news. The highlight was that we finally got a name and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel, but there was a wealth of other great announcements, including a new Fire Emblem game and, after years of waiting, the official reveal of Pikmin 4. While I’m still disappointed that there was no trailer for the upcoming Mario movie starring Chris Pratt, because of everything announced in the Direct, I know there will be plenty of games to keep me busy until that comes out.
Links to all of our coverage of the show are below.
- Sep 13, 2022, 2:57 PM UTC
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild
It’s releasing on May 12th, 2023
By Jay Peters
- Sep 13, 2022, 2:30 PM UTC
GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch
After years of rights issues, a GoldenEye 007 remaster is here
By Tom Warren
- Sep 13, 2022, 2:22 PM UTC
Tunic is coming to the Switch and PlayStation in just a couple weeks
It’s available on September 27th
By Jay Peters
- Sep 13, 2022, 2:17 PM UTC
Fire Emblem Engage is the next entry in Nintendo’s brilliant strategy franchise
Give me more