Patreon is laying off 17 percent of its workforce and closing offices

Uber will pay $100 million to New Jersey for misclassifying drivers, gets to continue misclassifying them.

Gizmodo reports that Uber will pay $100 million in back taxes to the state of New Jersey in response to an audit that concluded the company was misclassifying its drivers as independent contractors. But here’s the thing: Uber will pay any amount of money necessary to continue misclassifying drivers, because reclassifying them as employees would cause Uber to cease to exist.