The biggest announcements from Sony’s September State of Play

Sony just wrapped up its September 2022 PlayStation State of Play show. The big highlight was a brand new trailer for God of War Ragnarok (which is coming out in less than two months!), but we also got a reveal of a new Tekken and some details on an upcoming game from Team Ninja.

Here’s our roundup of the biggest news from the event.

Sony debuted a new God of War Ragnarok trailer that gave us some more hints about the game’s story and showed off a closer look at the action in the game. In the trailer, Santa Monica Studio also shared some peeks at new mystical realms that look otherworldly. And if you like branded accessories, Sony revealed a Ragnarok-themed DualSense controller. The controller and the game itself will be released soon: both will be available on November 9th.

Tekken 8 is in development

Street Fighter isn’t the only fighting series getting a fresh new entry — Sony showed off the first trailer for a new Tekken game, Tekken 8, during Tuesday’s showcase. The graphics in the trailer were impressive, and in a blog post, Bandai Namco’s Katsuhiro Harada said it wasn’t a pre-rendered movie, so the final product could be a good-looking game. Tekken 8 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC via Steam, though no release window was shared.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is a samurai-themed game from the makers of Yakuza

Sega is releasing Like a Dragon: Ishin!, a samurai-themed game from the developers of the popular Yakuza series, in February 2023 for PS5 and PS4. Ishin! is a remake of the game Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!, which first came out on PS3 and PS4 in 2014, but only in Japan.

Just what I always wanted, a digital PS3. Image: Sony

Sony showed off some of the digital collectibles that you’ll be able to earn through its new PlayStation Stars program, including a virtual replica of the PS3 console and a scene from Ape Escape 2. In my eyes, they’re kind of like Nintendo’s amiibo, but digital — and don’t worry, they’re not NFTs. In a blog post, the company said you’ll be able to show off the collectibles in the PlayStation app or on your PSN profile. The program will launch first in the app and on consoles “in the future.” It rolls out first in Asia later this month and will be available in the US and Europe “at a later date.”

Rise of the Ronin is a new Team Ninja-made action RPG set in Japan

Sony and Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja are partnering on a new game, Rise of the Ronin. Set in the late 19th century, you’ll play as a ronin who can who is “a warrior bound to no master and free to make choices of its own,” according to a PlayStation blog post. In the few gameplay glimpses we got in the trailer, Ronin looked kind of like a mix of Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin’s Creed, which seems like a winning combination to me. The game is releasing in 2024 as a PS5 console exclusive.

PSVR2 is getting a Star Wars title and a fantasy board game

Hogwarts Legacy will have a PlayStation-exclusive quest