Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

God of War Ragnarok’s story trailer teases a hellish trip ahead for Kratos and Atreus

God of War Ragnarok’s story trailer teases a hellish trip ahead for Kratos and Atreus

/

The emotionally constipated bad dad roadtrip simulator is nigh at hand

By Ash Parrish

|

Share this story

Screenshot from God of War Ragnarok featuring a large man covered in white ash and a red tattoo and his son, a young boy clad in furs and carrying a boy pondering cave drawings
“Read, boy.” - Kratos, probably.
Sony

Today’s just been a day of pleasant, video game flavored surprises. To cap off a neat but ho-hum State of Play, Sony dropped the story trailer for God Of War Ragnarok.

Ragnarok sees the return of Kratos and Atreus as the two seemingly fend off (or, perhaps initiate) the arrival of Ragnarok — the end of the world in Norse mythology. Along the way, it seems like the father-son odd couple make new friends and enemies as they beat the shit out of every living creature in their path.

The trailer talks of fate, and features Kratos imparting his hard learned lessons about what it means to defy the fate destiny has laid out at their feet. And Atreus, just like his father, seems to have secrets of his own that will require him to build an even deeper bond of trust with his famously gruff and murderous dad. God of War’s story was an unexpected delight from a franchise that was far more known for its boobs and blood than it was its pathos, and Ragnarok looks like a worthy successor to that history.

We also got a bit of gameplay from the story trailer, perhaps to accompany the new Ragnarok-themed controller that was revealed. Kratos has accepted his Blades of Chaos from the first game and made them apart of his regular arsenal in addition to his Leviathan Axe. The trailer showed him ripping up enemies with the fiery blades and using them to whip across the landscape, as he’s done in the previous God of War saga. Hopefully platforming and puzzle solving will be a larger part of this game than it was the previous one.

The story trailer also gave a glimpse to the kinds of new worlds we’ll get to traverse and the new enemies we’ll face as Thor arrives seeking to... nope, never mind, I’m not gonna spoil it. You’ve got plenty of time before Ragnarok ends the world on November 9th to play the first game and learn for yourself.

More from Gaming

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 15 minutes ago Welcome to the new Verge

R
External Link
Richard Lawler15 minutes ago
Showtime streaming might disappear into Paramount Plus.

Next year HBO Max will do the fusion dance with Discovery Plus, and Disney’s CEO is talking about a “hard bundle” for Hulu and Disney Plus, so this rumor about Paramount discontinuing Showtime streaming is no surprise.

Showtime’s content is already in the Paramount app, and Paramount’s pushing a discounted $8 (ads) or $13 (fewer ads) combo subscription until October 2nd. The bundle is back.


Paramount Considers Discontinuing Showtime Streaming Service, Merging With Paramount Plus

[WSJ]

D
Twitter
Dan SeifertTwo hours ago
iOS 16 should let us swipe down for notifications.

Antonio makes an excellent point here that completely slipped by me in the months I’ve been using the iOS 16 betas. Swiping down on the home screen is part of my muscle memory for Spotlight, but now that there’s an always present button on the home screen to launch Spotlight, the swipe down gesture could easily be repurposed for Notification Center. Or at least give us the option.


The SpaceX fans who uprooted their lives and moved to Starbase

Worshippers of Elon Musk have flocked to the middle of nowhere in Texas to watch SpaceX’s attempts to build a space-worthy rocket — and to find friends

Loren Grush2:00 PM UTC
Gaming

The biggest announcements from Sony’s September State of Play

Jay Peters10 minutes ago
Google

Judge throws out Facebook collusion claims in Google antitrust suit

Adi Robertson30 minutes ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay Patel11:59 AM UTC
Must Reads

  1. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  2. Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla emails are for his eyes only

    Elizabeth LopattoSep 13

  3. We have a new Verge comment system!

    T.C. SottekSep 13

  4. Amazon’s latest Kindle has USB-C charging and a much better screen

    David PierceSep 13

  5. Here are the biggest announcements from Nintendo’s latest Direct

    Ash ParrishSep 13

Science

NASA has a new launch date for its Artemis I megarocket

Emma RothTwo hours ago
Gaming

EA announces kernel-level anti-cheat system for PC games

Tom WarrenTwo hours ago
D
External Link
Dan SeifertTwo hours ago
Google’s first-party Pixel 6 case proves to be junk.

I immediately had the impression that Google’s official cases for the Pixel 6 were awful as soon as I touched them last year, but a long-term review from 9to5Google shows just how bad they can get.

Here’s to hoping Google does better with the Pixel 7 cases this year.


Pixel 6 Case long-term review: Google's accessory reputation comes unraveled

[9to5Google]

Science

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla emails are for his eyes only

Elizabeth LopattoTwo hours ago
J
Youtube
Jay PetersTwo hours ago
Sony’s State of Play event starts at 6PM ET

You probably shouldn’t expect an announcement on the level of Nintendo’s Zelda name reveal, but fingers are crossed for news of some kind about God of War Ragnarok in the 20-minute stream. The show will air on Twitch and YouTube.


Science

We’re careening into ‘uncharted territory of destruction,’ WMO climate report says

Justine CalmaTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
Smart Home

Hunter Douglas’ new smart shades platform will eventually work with Matter

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy8:30 PM UTC
Tech

Facebook and Messenger take a hint from Discord for new Community Chats

Umar Shakir8:01 PM UTC
Policy

Patreon is laying off 17 percent of its workforce and closing offices

Mitchell Clark7:15 PM UTC
Tech

Viral internet documentary series Channel 5 is getting the HBO treatment

Mia Sato7:00 PM UTC
A
External Link
Andrew J. Hawkins6:52 PM UTC
Uber will pay $100 million to New Jersey for misclassifying drivers, gets to continue misclassifying them.

Gizmodo reports that Uber will pay $100 million in back taxes to the state of New Jersey in response to an audit that concluded the company was misclassifying its drivers as independent contractors. But here’s the thing: Uber will pay any amount of money necessary to continue misclassifying drivers, because reclassifying them as employees would cause Uber to cease to exist.


In Major Win for Gig Workers, Uber Agrees to Pay New Jersey $100 Million for Mischaracterizing Drivers as Contractors

[Gizmodo]

Podcasts

  1. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  2. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  3. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

  4. Twitter’s edit button is a big test for the platform’s future

    David PierceSep 3

  5. Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s biggest bet

    Alex HeathAug 31

See all Podcasts
D
The Verge
Dan Seifert6:28 PM UTC
Victoria Song says the new Fitbit Inspire 3 feels like a product from 2015.

Where is the lie?


Fitbit Inspire 3 hands-on: blast from the past

Victoria Song1:00 PM UTC
N
Nilay Patel6:24 PM UTC
The Westworld subreddit is anxious the show will be canceled before the final season.

Viewership was way down this season, and the recent changes — including more layoffs at HBO parent company Warner Bros. Discovery today — don’t seem to bode well for what’s been a very expensive show. That said, this season started strong and ended with a whimper, so maybe it’s all for the best.


The longer we go without a renewal…do we think is a better or worse sign? from westworld
J
Twitter
Jay Peters6:15 PM UTC
Nintendo will announce a release date for the delayed Advance Wars reboot “once it has been determined,” the company told Axios.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, a Nintendo Switch remaster of the first two Advance Wars titles, was delayed from an April launch due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was absent from Nintendo’s big Direct showcase today.


A
External Link
Adi Robertson6:12 PM UTC
Alex Jones is on trial yet again.

The InfoWars host lost a defamation case over the Sandy Hook shooting by default, and now, a Connecticut jury will decide what he should pay. It’s a near-repeat of a similar case in Texas — but without that state’s limits on financial damages. Jones’ company has filed for bankruptcy, though, setting up a fight over the money.


Alex Jones Trial Live Updates: Jury Hears Testimony From F.B.I. Agent Targeted by Jones

[The New York Times]

E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto6:07 PM UTC
The retail revolution comes for Congress: Rep. Angie Craig found out her son was trading behind her back.

“As a mom, I would be grateful if my college student son was not allowed to own or trade stocks. And as a member of Congress, I’m working to pass a law to force him to listen to his mother,” she told The New York Times.


These 97 Members of Congress Reported Trades in Companies Influenced by Their Committees

[The New York Times]

Press Room

Hot Pod Summit is back at On Air LA Annex 2022!

T.C. Sottek6:00 PM UTC
Most Popular

  1. iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

    David PierceSep 12

  2. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  3. Google canceled its next Pixelbook and shut down the team building it

    Alex HeathSep 12

  4. Ikea’s Swedish House Mafia record player is actually going on sale next month

    Emma RothSep 11

  5. GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch

    Tom WarrenSep 13

A
External Link
Andrew J. Hawkins5:59 PM UTC
Apparently Motorola built a fully functional electric Chevy Corvette prototype in the 1990s.

The Drive’s Kevin Williams has made what could be one of the greatest EV archeological discoveries of a generation: a 1987 Chevy Corvette EV built by cell-phone pioneer Motorola.

This raises so many questions. First and foremost, why the hell was Motorola making cars? Electric cars for that matter? And can I drive it? There’s loads of pics and fun backstory, so I recommend you go check it out.


We Found a Secret Chevy Corvette EV Prototype Made by Motorola in the 1990s

[The Drive]

E
Twitter
Elizabeth Lopatto5:53 PM UTC
Elon is Elonning again.

Musk is wading into the fight between Twitter and security researcher Peiter “Mudge” Zatko again, after The New Yorker reports people are trying to dig up dirt on him. Good luck to whoever at his law firm has been assigned to watch his Twitter feed!


A
Twitter
Adi Robertson5:31 PM UTC
The Twitter whistleblower says he’ll work with Congress on “sorely needed” laws.

Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s attorneys say they hope he offered a window into Twitter’s business operations, including details about potential national security risks, during a Senate hearing today. Lawmakers focused on the threat of foreign agents inside Twitter and proposals to reform the FTC.


R
External Link
Russell Brandom5:29 PM UTC
Mark Zuckerberg has very good lawyers.

As a way of dragging its heels in the FTC’s ongoing case to un-merge Facebook and Instagram, Meta is trying to get as much court-ordered information as it possibly can on rivals like Snapchat and TikTok.

The threat here is less that Meta will discover Snapchat’s secret sauce, and more that this (and a dozen other motions) will overwhelm the FTC’s ability to properly try the case with its existing resources.


Meta Seeks Out Secrets From Rivals Including Snap, TikTok to Win Antitrust Suit

[Bloomberg.com]

Gaming

Here are the biggest announcements from Nintendo’s latest Direct

Ash Parrish and Cameron Faulkner5:13 PM UTC
Business

Twitter shareholders approve $44 billion Elon Musk buyout

Adi Robertson5:11 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Tech

Meghan Markle paused her podcast to mourn the queen, but it’s still a huge hit

Ariel Shapiro5:00 PM UTC
Press Room

Join The Verge at the 2022 Chicago Humanities Festival!

T.C. Sottek5:00 PM UTC
E
Twitter
Emma Roth4:54 PM UTC
Waze has more torture for your return to the office.

The new “Biz Jargon” voice navigation option “pokes fun at the people we can all become at work — acronym-slinging, jargon-parroting, catchphrase machines,” and features phrases like “Make a U-turn: Or what I call ‘circling back.’” Thanks, Waze, but I think I’ll stick with my Boy Band voice directions for now.


A
Andrew J. Hawkins4:39 PM UTC
Specialized teases its new e-bike brand Globe with a poem and a cheeky logo.

Earlier this year, Specialized announced a new sub-brand called Globe dedicated to building high-quality electric utility bikes that are designed specifically to replace car trips. We still don’t know what these bikes will look like, but today the company released its brand statement in the form of a poem, which is cute. Specialized promises it will have more to say on September 27th, so mark you calendars.


Gaming

All the news from Nintendo’s September 2022 Direct

Jay Peters4:39 PM UTC
Apple

There’s a hidden feature in iOS 16 that lets you see only your unread messages

David Pierce4:35 PM UTC

Science

See all Science
M
External Link
Mary Beth Griggs4:34 PM UTC
A woman is suing San Francisco after the city used DNA from her rape kit to arrest her for an unrelated crime.

The police’s practice of using DNA from sexual assault victims to identify suspects in other cases came to light earlier this year. At the time, legal experts said the practice likely violated California’s constitution. It’s yet another example of the increased risks posed by growing DNA databases.


Woman sues San Francisco after DNA retained in sexual assault case used to arrest her on unrelated charge

[CBSNews]

Policy

Twitter ‘lacked the ability to hunt for foreign intelligence agents,’ says whistleblower

Corin Faife4:32 PM UTC
M
External Link
Mitchell Clark4:22 PM UTC
Ubisoft’s AAA games are getting more expensive.

In an interview with Axios, CEO Yves Guillemot said that “the big AAA games will come at $70,” starting with Skull and Bones. The next Assassin’s Creed game, however, is listed for $50 on Ubisoft’s site.


Exclusive: Ubisoft CEO speaks

[Axios]

Creators

See all Creators