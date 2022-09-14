Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Memories in Google Photos are getting a new look and fresh features

Memories in Google Photos are getting a new look and fresh features

/

Expect lots of jaunty music

By Jess Weatherbed

|

Share this story

Google Photo Collage editor
You can now screate scrapbook-inspired collages with your favorite snaps on Google Photos.
Image: Google

Google Photos is redesigning its Memories feature to better display your cherished snaps, featuring new interactions, memory types, and memory sharing. Some creative updates are also coming in the form of a new collage editor and Styles feature to help you curate your images.

From today, videos are getting more of a spotlight within the redesigned Memories experience, with Google Photos automatically selecting and trimming down longer footage to focus on key moments. Still images will have a subtle zoom effect applied, which is visually different from the full dynamic zoom featured on Cinematic Photos. A small update is also coming to interactions, adding the ability to swipe up or down to move between Memories in addition to the existing left / right tap navigation.

Videos are getting more of a spotlight within the redesigned Memories experience

Starting today, multiple still images can be combined into a ‘Full Cinematic Memory’ that pairs the dynamic 3D zoom from Cinematic photos with instrumental music that will now play over your snaps. Google says that instrumental music will also be added to other Memories as a separate feature from next month.

A new collage editor is also rolling out today for both Android and iOS users that allows you to edit and drag-and-drop photos into a layout of your choice to share with friends. Google One members and Pixel users will get some additional editing features like Portrait Light and HDR. A new “Styles” feature inspired by scrapbooks is also being rolled out later today that will automatically apply graphic art to your memories “to make them pop,” according to Google.

Google Collage editor
The new collage editor allows you to drag-and-drop your snaps into a fun, scrapbook inspired layout.
Image: Google

One other notable change means friends and family will now be able to access shared Memories from within Google Photos on any device. This feature is available for Android users from today, with iOS and Web support “coming soon.”

Full details of all of the updates and new features can be found over on the Google Blog.

More from Google

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 21 seconds ago Welcome to the new Verge

T
Tom Warren21 seconds ago
Microsoft herd you like widgets,

so it put some widgets in your widgets so you can see weather while you check your stocks and widget around. (Microsoft is testing a fullscreen widgets board for Windows 11).


Look at all those widgets!
Look at all those widgets!
Image: Microsoft
A
External Link
Alex Cranz20 minutes ago
Animation continues to be a casualty of the streaming wars.

First Netflix canceled a number of animation projects and laid off 70 employees, then HBO Max pulled multiple animated shows leaving creators and fans shocked and with little recourse. Now Deadline has confirmed that 30 more employees are being laid off from Netflix Animation. Animation is historically a pricier form of entertainment than reality TV or scripted live-action content, and that makes it, unfortunately, a prime focus for companies looking to balance their books.


Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 As Overhaul Continues

[Deadline]

Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

Nilay Patel1:00 PM UTC
Microsoft

Xbox app on PC now launches faster and has HowLongToBeat integration

Tom Warren4 minutes ago
Tech

Microsoft was right all along

Monica Chin26 minutes ago
Deals

Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $499

Cameron Faulkner34 minutes ago
Must Reads

  1. We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

    Jay PetersSep 14

  2. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  3. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  4. Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

    Allison JohnsonSep 14

  5. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
M
The Verge
Mitchell Clark41 minutes ago
The next Amazon union election is coming up.

On October 12th, workers at the ALB1 warehouse in Albany, New York will start voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union — the same group that successfully organized the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island. Votes will be counted on October 18th, according to the National Labor Relations Board.


Amazon warehouse workers in Albany have filed to unionize

Jay PetersAug 16
Deals

Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors

Alice Newcome-BeillAn hour ago
J
Jay PetersAn hour ago
Supposed RTX 4090 pic shows some big GPUs on the way.

Zotac’s upcoming GPUs look like they’re going to have some curves, based a photo posted to Chinese social network Baidu (via PC Gamer). Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is keynoting the company’s GTC 2022 conference on September 20th, so maybe we’ll hear official details about RTX 40-series cards then.


Some Zotac RTX graphics cards laid out in a row on a table. The cards are rumored to be RTX 4090s.
I don’t hate the curves.
Image: Baidu (via PC Gamer)
A
Andrew WebsterAn hour ago
The Toronto International Film Festival 2022 is underway and we have reviews.

TIFF kicked off last week, and I’ve been braving the crowds to check out an unhealthy amount of movies since then. Watching three movies a day for a week is hard work, I swear. You can read my thoughts on some of my favorites so far: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Pearl.


Apple

How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16

Sheena VasaniAn hour ago

Tech

See all Tech
Movie Review

Pearl is a slasher prequel that makes the original even better

Andrew WebsterTwo hours ago
Gaming

Discord starts rolling out new Forum Channels to help organize conversations

Tom WarrenTwo hours ago
TV Shows

HBO Max and Discovery Plus’ reinvention might come with some new costs

Charles Pulliam-MooreTwo hours ago
Apple

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are 10 percent off exclusively for Verge readers

Antonio G. Di BenedettoTwo hours ago
Tech

Zoom is reportedly working on calendar and email tools to take on Office and Google

David PierceTwo hours ago
Gaming

Sega announces Yakuza 8 and a slew of other Yakuza games

Ash ParrishTwo hours ago
Podcasts

  1. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  2. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  3. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  4. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

  5. Twitter’s edit button is a big test for the platform’s future

    David PierceSep 3

See all Podcasts
A
External Link
Adi RobertsonTwo hours ago
South Korea fined Meta and Google for using personal info without consent.

Meta was fined around $22 million and Google around $50 million — a fraction of their revenue, but part of a protracted global crackdown on lax privacy policies. Meta says it’s considering fighting the decision in court.


S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations

[Reuters]

Gaming

The Sims 4 base game is going to be free next month

Andrew WebsterTwo hours ago
Podcasts

Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

Andrew MarinoTwo hours ago
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoTwo hours ago
Crypto villain Do Kwon is wanted by authorities in South Korea.

Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, was at the center of crypto’s biggest scandal this year: the cataclysmic collapse of Luna/Terra coins from $60 billion to zero. South Korean authorities issued the warrant for his arrest on “allegations that include violations of the nation’s capital markets law,” Bloomberg reports. Kwon is in Singapore.


Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South Korea

[Bloomberg.com]

D
External Link
Dan SeifertTwo hours ago
Will inflation lead to more entry-level gadgets?

This summer I wrote about how tech products may be insulated from inflation more than consumables, but they are far from immune.

Today, Janko Roettgers over at Protocol makes a compelling argument using recent releases from Roku and Sonos and rumored stuff coming soon from Google as evidence that inflation will result in more budget gadget options for us consumers:


Get ready for inflation gadgets

[Protocol]

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  3. iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

    David PierceSep 12

  4. GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch

    Tom WarrenSep 13

  5. We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

    Jay PetersSep 14

Tech

Ford dealers who want to sell EVs will have to spend money to make money

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
N
Nilay Patel2:17 PM UTC
Gaze upon the Dynamic Island’s subpixel antialiasing.

In true Apple fashion, the company built a new display system for the iPhone 14 Pro to make the edges of the island three times crisper than the rest of iOS, to make it feel more like hardware. Our full review goes into it!


Dynamic island shot in macro to show pixels
D
External Link
David Pierce2:16 PM UTC
The sports streaming wars might get even more confusing.

A few weeks ago, the Big Ten conference signed a huge and confusing deal for sports rights. And it sounds like ESPN, which owns the rights to the soon-to-be-expanding College Football Playoff, might change some things too. Here’s ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro to Bloomberg:

“We’ve been clear to anyone who is interested that we are very willing to be flexible here and be creative in terms of this expansion.”

That’s business speak for “give me a number, Bezos and Cook.”


ESPN Is ‘Flexible’ on TV Rights for College Football Playoff

[Bloomberg.com]

R
Youtube
Richard Lawler2:07 PM UTC
Netflix will try to remind you what you’re paying for with another fan event next week.

Despite this spring’s layoffs (and a brand that some exiting writers couldn’t pronounce), Netflix is still making Tudum a thing, including the second edition of its global fan event next week on September 24th.

This new trailer doesn’t give anything away, but Netflix needs to prove to me that it has more than games to offer as a reason to keep it in the subscription streaming rotation.


Policy

Northeastern University VR lab targeted with exploding package

Russell Brandom2:04 PM UTC
Apple

Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

Allison Johnson1:00 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Tech

The GoPro Hero 11’s big upgrade is a smaller version

Mitchell Clark1:00 PM UTC
B
External Link
Barbara Krasnoff12:29 PM UTC
Your vomit may be valuable a few million years from now.

According to an article in the journal Palaios, paleontologists are enthusiastically examining a bunch of bones apparently regurgitated from a predator in Utah 150 million years ago. The fossil they found contains the remains of an unlucky frog or tadpole that was some predator’s lunch back in prehistoric times.


150M-year-old vomit found in Utah offers 'rare glimpse' into prehistoric ecosystems

[kslcom]

D
Twitter
Dan Seifert12:02 PM UTC
I’d have a lockscreen full of widgets if I could.

Lockscreen widgets in iOS 16 are great and super useful, but Apple limits how many you can have to just one row below the clock. I’ve got a big screen on my phone that I’d put so many more widgets on if I could. Widgets are great. Widget it up.


Tech

DJI’s Osmo Action 3 brings stabilized 4k/120fps recording and a penchant for portrait

Jess Weatherbed12:00 PM UTC
Policy

Flo period tracker launches ‘Anonymous Mode’ to fight abortion privacy concerns

Nicole Wetsman and Corin Faife12:00 PM UTC

We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

And it’s pretty good

Jay Peters and Victoria Song12:00 PM UTC

Science

See all Science
Mobile

Nothing boasts of six figure Phone 1 sales in its first month of sale in India

Jon Porter11:35 AM UTC
J
Twitter
James Vincent11:19 AM UTC
Neither snow nor rain nor active crime scene will stay these robot couriers...

Last-mile delivery robots are still trying to prove their worth, but here’s one apparent advantage: they can enter crime scenes. It’s a bit odd that the police didn’t stop the bot, especially as we don’t know whether a computer or human was driving.


T
External Link
Thomas Ricker10:00 AM UTC
What would you name a probe sent to Uranus?

Probey McProbeface is always a fave, but what about Planetary Orbital Observation Probe (aka, P.O.O.P.)? Just a few of the names suggested in response to an unofficial poll for a proposed mission that isn’t even funded — but it’s ok to have fun.


Name the Uranus Mission

[Twitter]

Creators

See all Creators