DJI’s Osmo Action 3 brings stabilized 4k/120fps recording and a penchant for portrait

DJI has announced the Osmo Action 3, the latest addition to its family of compact action cameras. This new offering from the world’s leading drone manufacturer features a complete redesign, sporting two touchscreens and a focus on portrait-mode shooting.

The Osmo Action 3 bears very little resemblance to its predecessor, the DJI Action 2, which featured a modular design supported by a suite of magnetic accessories. Instead, this latest offering from DJI sports a look that more closely resembles the first model in the series, the original DJI Osmo Action.

The camera packs a 1/1.7-inch imaging system capable of shooting in 4K resolution at 120fps with a wide 155-degree field of view. It packs DJI’s RockSteady 3.0 image stabilization that works even at 4K/120fps, as well as HorizonSteady which can keep footage level for surfers “even through heavy bumps and 360-degree rotations,” according to the company. Rounding out things is HorizonBalancing which DJI calls “the perfect middle ground between RockSteady and HorizonSteady” for activities like an FPV obstacle course run.

DJI claims that the 1770mAh ‘Extreme’ battery can be fully charged in around 50 minutes and allows the camera to record for up to 160 minutes. Improvements have been made to heat management, allowing it to handle temperatures as low as -4 degrees F and run continuously at 4K / 60fps until the battery is drained. Its predecessor reportedly suffered from a host of overheating issues and according to its technical specifications, was only operational above 32 degrees F.









1 / 5 Product shots of the DJI Osmo Action 3 show a similar design to the original DJI Osmo action camera. Image: DJI

The camera features a protective frame with support for both horizontal and vertical quick mounting to securely fasten it to things like handlebars and helmets. Notches have also been implemented into the quick-release design that was first featured on the Action 2 for a more impact-resistant hold.

Accessories and mounts for the DJI Osmo Action 3 support both horizontal and vertical filming. Image: DJI

DJI claims that the Osmo Action 3 is the first action camera to feature two touchscreens, allowing the user to access settings from the front or back. Additional features include three-mic stereo recording (to better silence wind), voice controls, and a 4x digital zoom. If the built-in microphones prove insufficient, the Action 3 supports DJI microphones via direct USB-C connections and other external microphones via 3.5mm to USB-C.

The built-in quick mounting frame allows you to easily attach the camera to handlebars and helmets. Image: DJI

Despite losing its modularity, the Osmo Action 3 will still have a host of attachments and accessories available, including a waterproof case for extended sessions in the water, a protective lens cover, and a variety of different mounts. The camera unit is waterproof to a depth of around 52 feet (16 meters) without an additional housing. Extra batteries can be purchased as well as a case that’s capable of storing two microSD cards and fast-charging three batteries, with the option to also use it as a powerbank to charge your phone and other devices.

The Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo retails for $439 and contains numerous accessories for the DJI action camera. Image: DJI

Some of these extras are being sold inside bundled packages alongside the camera itself. The most affordable offering is the Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo, priced at $329 which includes the Osmo Action 3 camera, one Extreme battery, the horizontal-vertical protective mounting frame, a quick-release adapter mount, and an adhesive base.