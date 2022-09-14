The Sims 4 base game is going to be free next month

Nearly a decade after it first launched, The Sims 4 is going to be free. Today, EA announced that the base game — meaning it won’t include the plentiful expansions — will be free to download on October 18th on PC (Origin and Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox.
The news doesn’t seem like it will impact the rate of updates for the game, which regularly gets new features and expansions; just this year, The Sims 4 expanded its sexual orientation options and added a virtual thrift store. EA says that “the team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful experiences for players, and will continue to develop and release packs, kits, and Sims delivery express drops into the foreseeable future.” As part of today’s announcement, the publisher said that it will be doing a “special-edition stream” on October 18th, airing on both YouTube and Twitch.
Those who already own the game — or purchase it before October 17th — will get a free “Desert Luxe Kit,” with new furniture and other in-game items.