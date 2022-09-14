Skip to main content
Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung's M8 Smart Monitor for $469

Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $469

A great deal on this capable monitor-meets-TV (if you’re cool with pink)

By Cameron Faulkner

The media tab in the Samsung M8’s Tizen interface. A wide selection of streaming apps is shown.
From certain angles, the M8 Smart Monitor (especially its more splashy colorways) looks like Apple’s latest iMac.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The recent Discover Samsung deals — happening totally coincidentally during iPhone 14 release week — are actually pretty stellar. Whether you’ve been looking for discounts on Samsung’s last-gen Galaxy Watch 4 or price cuts on its latest foldable phones, the sale event continues to perk up our ears. One of today’s discounts is great if you’ve been waiting on a price cut on the interesting M8 Smart Monitor.

The M8 is its 32-inch 4K display that’s both a smart TV and a USB-C monitor in one, complete with a magnetically attaching webcam to do video chats, regardless of whether there’s a computer connected to it. While it’s typical to find a $100 discount on this model (it originally sold for $699.99), you’ll be able to grab one for $469.99 between 12PM and 3PM ET (9AM through 12PM PT). That’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far, but note that this deal loops in just the “sunset pink” colorway of the M8.

The M8 on a white desk in the Verge office.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

$699.99 $469.99
$469.99

Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor doubles as both a TV and a monitor with a variety of features, like a detachable webcam, a SmartThings hub, and Bluetooth and AirPlay support.

$469.99 at Samsung (sunset pink)

In terms of connectivity, it features a USB-C port for video and data passthrough (65W charging support), another USB-C port for plugging in an accessory, and a Micro HDMI port for connecting something else, like a console.

I reviewed the M8 in June 2022, shortly after it came out, and even with its original $700 price, I thought it was a good value. It’s not perfect, mind you; the user interface can be a little sluggish, its snap-on webcam doesn’t deliver remarkable picture quality, and I wouldn’t recommend using its built-in computing chops for work. But if you don’t have enough room in your space for multiple screens (or just prefer one display that does almost everything), the M8 is worth considering, especially at this price.

Today's Storystream

Feed refreshed 30 minutes ago Welcome to the new Verge

A
External Link
Adi Robertson30 minutes ago
South Korea fined Meta and Google for using personal info without consent.

Meta was fined around $22 million and Google around $50 million — a fraction of their revenue, but part of a protracted global crackdown on lax privacy policies. Meta says it’s considering fighting the decision in court.


S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations

[Reuters]

E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto45 minutes ago
Crypto villain Do Kwon is wanted by authorities in South Korea.

Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, was at the center of crypto’s biggest scandal this year: the cataclysmic collapse of Luna/Terra coins from $60 billion to zero. South Korean authorities issued the warrant for his arrest on “allegations that include violations of the nation’s capital markets law,” Bloomberg reports. Kwon is in Singapore.


Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South Korea

[Bloomberg.com]

Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

Nilay PatelTwo hours ago
Apple

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are 10 percent off exclusively for Verge readers

Antonio G. Di Benedetto6 minutes ago
Tech

Zoom is reportedly working on calendar and email tools to take on Office and Google

David Pierce18 minutes ago
Gaming

Sega announces Yakuza 8 and a slew of other Yakuza games

Ash Parrish21 minutes ago
Gaming

The Sims 4 base game is going to be free next month

Andrew Webster35 minutes ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Podcasts

Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

Andrew Marino44 minutes ago
D
External Link
Dan Seifert46 minutes ago
Will inflation lead to more entry-level gadgets?

This summer I wrote about how tech products may be insulated from inflation more than consumables, but they are far from immune.

Today, Janko Roettgers over at Protocol makes a compelling argument using recent releases from Roku and Sonos and rumored stuff coming soon from Google as evidence that inflation will result in more budget gadget options for us consumers:


Get ready for inflation gadgets

[Protocol]

Tech

Ford dealers who want to sell EVs will have to spend money to make money

Andrew J. Hawkins56 minutes ago
N
Nilay PatelAn hour ago
Gaze upon the Dynamic Island’s subpixel antialiasing.

In true Apple fashion, the company built a new display system for the iPhone 14 Pro to make the edges of the island three times crisper than the rest of iOS, to make it feel more like hardware. Our full review goes into it!


Dynamic island shot in macro to show pixels

Tech

D
External Link
David PierceAn hour ago
The sports streaming wars might get even more confusing.

A few weeks ago, the Big Ten conference signed a huge and confusing deal for sports rights. And it sounds like ESPN, which owns the rights to the soon-to-be-expanding College Football Playoff, might change some things too. Here’s ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro to Bloomberg:

“We’ve been clear to anyone who is interested that we are very willing to be flexible here and be creative in terms of this expansion.”

That’s business speak for “give me a number, Bezos and Cook.”


ESPN Is ‘Flexible’ on TV Rights for College Football Playoff

[Bloomberg.com]

R
Youtube
Richard LawlerAn hour ago
Netflix will try to remind you what you’re paying for with another fan event next week.

Despite this spring’s layoffs (and a brand that some exiting writers couldn’t pronounce), Netflix is still making Tudum a thing, including the second edition of its global fan event next week on September 24th.

This new trailer doesn’t give anything away, but Netflix needs to prove to me that it has more than games to offer as a reason to keep it in the subscription streaming rotation.


Policy

Northeastern University VR lab targeted in mail-bomb attack

Russell BrandomAn hour ago
Apple

Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

Allison JohnsonTwo hours ago
Tech

The GoPro Hero 11’s big upgrade is a smaller version

Mitchell ClarkTwo hours ago
B
External Link
Barbara Krasnoff12:29 PM UTC
Your vomit may be valuable a few million years from now.

According to an article in the journal Palaios, paleontologists are enthusiastically examining a bunch of bones apparently regurgitated from a predator in Utah 150 million years ago. The fossil they found contains the remains of an unlucky frog or tadpole that was some predator’s lunch back in prehistoric times.


150M-year-old vomit found in Utah offers 'rare glimpse' into prehistoric ecosystems

[kslcom]

D
Twitter
Dan Seifert12:02 PM UTC
I’d have a lockscreen full of widgets if I could.

Lockscreen widgets in iOS 16 are great and super useful, but Apple limits how many you can have to just one row below the clock. I’ve got a big screen on my phone that I’d put so many more widgets on if I could. Widgets are great. Widget it up.


Tech

DJI’s Osmo Action 3 brings stabilized 4k/120fps recording and a penchant for portrait

Jess Weatherbed12:00 PM UTC
Policy

Flo period tracker launches ‘Anonymous Mode’ to fight abortion privacy concerns

Nicole Wetsman and Corin Faife12:00 PM UTC

We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

And it’s pretty good

Jay Peters and Victoria Song12:00 PM UTC
Mobile

Nothing boasts of six figure Phone 1 sales in its first month of sale in India

Jon Porter11:35 AM UTC
J
Twitter
James Vincent11:19 AM UTC
Neither snow nor rain nor active crime scene will stay these robot couriers...

Last-mile delivery robots are still trying to prove their worth, but here’s one apparent advantage: they can enter crime scenes. It’s a bit odd that the police didn’t stop the bot, especially as we don’t know whether a computer or human was driving.


T
External Link
Thomas Ricker10:00 AM UTC
What would you name a probe sent to Uranus?

Probey McProbeface is always a fave, but what about Planetary Orbital Observation Probe (aka, P.O.O.P.)? Just a few of the names suggested in response to an unofficial poll for a proposed mission that isn’t even funded — but it’s ok to have fun.


Name the Uranus Mission

[Twitter]

Microsoft

Windows Terminal now supports colorful themes to spruce up your dev environment

Tom Warren9:57 AM UTC
T
Tom Warren9:26 AM UTC
The next iPhone and Mac M3 chip rumors begin.

Nikkei Asia is reporting that Apple is preparing to use TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process for its M3 and A17 chips next year. The upgraded 3nm tech will include performance and power efficiency improvements, and is rumored to appear in premium 2023 iPhones and M3 Mac computers. That could mean the next base iPhone model won’t have Apple’s latest chips again.


T
Tom Warren9:08 AM UTC
A PlayStation exclusive is heading to Xbox.

Deathloop on Xbox ads have started appearing on consoles today. The timed PS5 console exclusive from Microsoft-owned Bethesda looks like it will be available on Xbox soon, a year after it launched on PS5. Microsoft’s store says you can “pre-order now” but the link isn’t working yet. We described Deathloop as “an intricate mystery that also happens to be an amazing action game.”


The Xbox dashboard showing Deathloop will be available on Xbox soon
A Deathloop ad on Xbox.
Screenshot by Tom Warren / The Verge
Google

Google loses appeal over illegal Android app bundling, EU reduces fine to €4.1 billion

James Vincent8:51 AM UTC

Reviews

Tech

Logitech’s new webcam has a neat built-in privacy shutter

Jon Porter7:01 AM UTC
T
External Link
Thomas Ricker6:49 AM UTC
Aqara has a new smart thermostat for radiators in Europe.

The Radiator Thermostat E1 arrives in Europe (€56.99 / £54.99) with lots of valve adapters to automate wall-mounted radiators, towel warmers, and heated floors. It’ll support Matter via a future update to Aqara’s hubs.


Radiator Thermostat E1

[www.aqara.com]

Gaming

Here are the first not-an-NFT “digital collectibles” for PlayStation Stars

Mitchell ClarkSep 13
Gaming

The biggest announcements from Sony’s September State of Play

Jay PetersSep 13
Gaming

God of War Ragnarok’s story trailer teases a hellish trip ahead for Kratos and Atreus

Ash ParrishSep 13
R
External Link
Richard LawlerSep 13
Showtime streaming might disappear into Paramount Plus.

Next year HBO Max will do the fusion dance with Discovery Plus, and Disney’s CEO is talking about a “hard bundle” for Hulu and Disney Plus, so this rumor about Paramount discontinuing Showtime streaming is no surprise.

Showtime’s content is already in the Paramount app, and Paramount’s pushing a discounted $8 (ads) or $13 (fewer ads) combo subscription until October 2nd. The bundle is back.


Paramount Considers Discontinuing Showtime Streaming Service, Merging With Paramount Plus

[WSJ]

Science

Google

Judge throws out Facebook collusion claims in Google antitrust suit

Adi RobertsonSep 13
Science

NASA has a new launch date for its Artemis I megarocket

Emma RothSep 13
Gaming

EA announces kernel-level anti-cheat system for PC games

Tom WarrenSep 13
D
Twitter
Dan SeifertSep 13
iOS 16 should let us swipe down for notifications.

Antonio makes an excellent point here that completely slipped by me in the months I’ve been using the iOS 16 betas. Swiping down on the home screen is part of my muscle memory for Spotlight, but now that there’s an always present button on the home screen to launch Spotlight, the swipe down gesture could easily be repurposed for Notification Center. Or at least give us the option.


Creators

