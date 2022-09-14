Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $469

The recent Discover Samsung deals — happening totally coincidentally during iPhone 14 release week — are actually pretty stellar. Whether you’ve been looking for discounts on Samsung’s last-gen Galaxy Watch 4 or price cuts on its latest foldable phones, the sale event continues to perk up our ears. One of today’s discounts is great if you’ve been waiting on a price cut on the interesting M8 Smart Monitor.
The M8 is its 32-inch 4K display that’s both a smart TV and a USB-C monitor in one, complete with a magnetically attaching webcam to do video chats, regardless of whether there’s a computer connected to it. While it’s typical to find a $100 discount on this model (it originally sold for $699.99), you’ll be able to grab one for $469.99 between 12PM and 3PM ET (9AM through 12PM PT). That’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far, but note that this deal loops in just the “sunset pink” colorway of the M8.
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor$469.99$699.9933% off
Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor doubles as both a TV and a monitor with a variety of features, like a detachable webcam, a SmartThings hub, and Bluetooth and AirPlay support.
In terms of connectivity, it features a USB-C port for video and data passthrough (65W charging support), another USB-C port for plugging in an accessory, and a Micro HDMI port for connecting something else, like a console.
I reviewed the M8 in June 2022, shortly after it came out, and even with its original $700 price, I thought it was a good value. It’s not perfect, mind you; the user interface can be a little sluggish, its snap-on webcam doesn’t deliver remarkable picture quality, and I wouldn’t recommend using its built-in computing chops for work. But if you don’t have enough room in your space for multiple screens (or just prefer one display that does almost everything), the M8 is worth considering, especially at this price.