Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors

Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors

/

Right now, you can get a free QHD monitor from Newegg when you buy an RTX 3060 or 3070

By Alice Newcome-Beill

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A product shot of the Gigabyte RTX 3070
Newegg is handing out free monitors when you purchase an RTX 3060 or 3070.
Image: Gigabyte

In a strange turn of fate, it seems that Newegg somehow has too many 30-series graphics cards. Right now, you can get a free 24-inch 1080p gaming monitor when you buy an RTX 3060 for $399.99. Another solid offer bundles a free 27-inch curved QHD monitor with a purchase of an RTX 3070 for $599.99. A deal like this is tough to beat; even if you don’t need the monitor, you’re still getting a 30-series graphics card at close to retail price, which was damn near impossible a year ago. This is likely a response to the leak of 40-series RTX cards that have been making their rounds on the internet.

If you’ve been biding your time in adopting one of the 30-series graphics cards, you aren’t going to find many opportunities that are better than this. Let’s break down some of the finer points of the two bundles here, just in case you’re looking to take one home.

The RTX 3060 bundle pairs a Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3060 with a Gigabyte 24-inch, 1080p flat panel gaming monitor. The monitor features a 1ms response time and a variable refresh rate of either 165 or 180Hz. The monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium, which provides a smoother image at higher refresh rates without adversely impacting performance. You’ll find plenty of connectivity options with the monitor as well, including a pair of HDMI inputs, a single DisplayPort input, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a trio of USB ports for peripherals. 

The RTX 3060 card featured as part of this bundle has a pair of HDMI and DisplayPort outputs and 12GB of VRAM. The relatively compact size of this particular model means it shouldn’t have a problem finding a home in most mid-tower desktops. Just make sure your power supply is rated for at least 550W and has a single eight-pin connection available, and you should be good to go.

RTX 3060 Bundle

$539.9826% off
$399.99

This bundle from Newegg includes a 24-inch flat panel gaming monitor with an RTX 3060 graphics card.

$399.99 at Newegg

The other bundle on offer here includes a Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3070 packaged with a 27-inch, 1440p, curved gaming monitor from Gigabyte that features a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium support and has a 1ms response time. Other vital specs accompanying this monitor include a pair of HDMI inputs, a single DisplayPort input, and four USB ports for peripheral connectivity.

The Gigabyte 3070 GPU paired with this bundle is significantly larger than the 3060, with a length of 11.26 inches and height of 4.53 inches; not all cases may be able to accommodate this GPU. While the 3070 may feature just 8GB of VRAM compared to the 12GB in the 3060, its more efficient memory interface makes the 3070 better suited to QHD gaming. A card of this size demands a power supply with a 650W rating or better and requires a six-pin power connector in addition to the usual eight-pin connection.

RTX 3070 bundle

$779.9823% off
$599.99

Newegg is throwing in a free 27-inch, curved QHD gaming monitor when you purchase an RTX 3070.

$599.99 at Newegg

More from Deals

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 16 minutes ago Welcome to the new Verge

A
External Link
Alex Cranz16 minutes ago
Animation continues to be a casualty of the streaming wars.

First Netflix canceled a number of animation projects and laid off 70 employees, then HBO Max pulled multiple animated shows leaving creators and fans shocked and with little recourse. Now Deadline has confirmed that 30 more employees are being laid off from Netflix Animation. Animation is historically a pricier form of entertainment than reality TV or scripted live-action content, and that makes it, unfortunately, a prime focus for companies looking to balance their books.


Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 As Overhaul Continues

[Deadline]

M
The Verge
Mitchell Clark37 minutes ago
The next Amazon union election is coming up.

On October 12th, workers at the ALB1 warehouse in Albany, New York will start voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union — the same group that successfully organized the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island. Votes will be counted on October 18th, according to the National Labor Relations Board.


Amazon warehouse workers in Albany have filed to unionize

Jay PetersAug 16
Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

Nilay Patel1:00 PM UTC
Tech

Microsoft was right all along

Monica Chin23 minutes ago
Deals

Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $499

Cameron Faulkner31 minutes ago
Google

Memories in Google Photos are getting a new look and fresh features

Jess Weatherbed57 minutes ago
Must Reads

  1. We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

    Jay PetersSep 14

  2. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  3. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  4. Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

    Allison JohnsonSep 14

  5. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
J
Jay PetersAn hour ago
Supposed RTX 4090 pic shows some big GPUs on the way.

Zotac’s upcoming GPUs look like they’re going to have some curves, based a photo posted to Chinese social network Baidu (via PC Gamer). Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is keynoting the company’s GTC 2022 conference on September 20th, so maybe we’ll hear official details about RTX 40-series cards then.


Some Zotac RTX graphics cards laid out in a row on a table. The cards are rumored to be RTX 4090s.
I don’t hate the curves.
Image: Baidu (via PC Gamer)
A
Andrew WebsterAn hour ago
The Toronto International Film Festival 2022 is underway and we have reviews.

TIFF kicked off last week, and I’ve been braving the crowds to check out an unhealthy amount of movies since then. Watching three movies a day for a week is hard work, I swear. You can read my thoughts on some of my favorites so far: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Pearl.


Apple

How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16

Sheena VasaniAn hour ago
Movie Review

Pearl is a slasher prequel that makes the original even better

Andrew WebsterAn hour ago
Gaming

Discord starts rolling out new Forum Channels to help organize conversations

Tom WarrenAn hour ago

Tech

See all Tech
TV Shows

HBO Max and Discovery Plus’ reinvention might come with some new costs

Charles Pulliam-MooreTwo hours ago
Apple

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are 10 percent off exclusively for Verge readers

Antonio G. Di BenedettoTwo hours ago
Tech

Zoom is reportedly working on calendar and email tools to take on Office and Google

David PierceTwo hours ago
Gaming

Sega announces Yakuza 8 and a slew of other Yakuza games

Ash ParrishTwo hours ago
A
External Link
Adi RobertsonTwo hours ago
South Korea fined Meta and Google for using personal info without consent.

Meta was fined around $22 million and Google around $50 million — a fraction of their revenue, but part of a protracted global crackdown on lax privacy policies. Meta says it’s considering fighting the decision in court.


S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations

[Reuters]

Gaming

The Sims 4 base game is going to be free next month

Andrew WebsterTwo hours ago
Podcasts

  1. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  2. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  3. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  4. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

  5. Twitter’s edit button is a big test for the platform’s future

    David PierceSep 3

See all Podcasts
Podcasts

Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

Andrew MarinoTwo hours ago
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoTwo hours ago
Crypto villain Do Kwon is wanted by authorities in South Korea.

Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, was at the center of crypto’s biggest scandal this year: the cataclysmic collapse of Luna/Terra coins from $60 billion to zero. South Korean authorities issued the warrant for his arrest on “allegations that include violations of the nation’s capital markets law,” Bloomberg reports. Kwon is in Singapore.


Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South Korea

[Bloomberg.com]

D
External Link
Dan SeifertTwo hours ago
Will inflation lead to more entry-level gadgets?

This summer I wrote about how tech products may be insulated from inflation more than consumables, but they are far from immune.

Today, Janko Roettgers over at Protocol makes a compelling argument using recent releases from Roku and Sonos and rumored stuff coming soon from Google as evidence that inflation will result in more budget gadget options for us consumers:


Get ready for inflation gadgets

[Protocol]

Tech

Ford dealers who want to sell EVs will have to spend money to make money

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
N
Nilay Patel2:17 PM UTC
Gaze upon the Dynamic Island’s subpixel antialiasing.

In true Apple fashion, the company built a new display system for the iPhone 14 Pro to make the edges of the island three times crisper than the rest of iOS, to make it feel more like hardware. Our full review goes into it!


Dynamic island shot in macro to show pixels
Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  3. iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

    David PierceSep 12

  4. GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch

    Tom WarrenSep 13

  5. We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

    Jay PetersSep 14

D
External Link
David Pierce2:16 PM UTC
The sports streaming wars might get even more confusing.

A few weeks ago, the Big Ten conference signed a huge and confusing deal for sports rights. And it sounds like ESPN, which owns the rights to the soon-to-be-expanding College Football Playoff, might change some things too. Here’s ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro to Bloomberg:

“We’ve been clear to anyone who is interested that we are very willing to be flexible here and be creative in terms of this expansion.”

That’s business speak for “give me a number, Bezos and Cook.”


ESPN Is ‘Flexible’ on TV Rights for College Football Playoff

[Bloomberg.com]

R
Youtube
Richard Lawler2:07 PM UTC
Netflix will try to remind you what you’re paying for with another fan event next week.

Despite this spring’s layoffs (and a brand that some exiting writers couldn’t pronounce), Netflix is still making Tudum a thing, including the second edition of its global fan event next week on September 24th.

This new trailer doesn’t give anything away, but Netflix needs to prove to me that it has more than games to offer as a reason to keep it in the subscription streaming rotation.


Policy

Northeastern University VR lab targeted with exploding package

Russell Brandom2:04 PM UTC
Apple

Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

Allison Johnson1:00 PM UTC
Tech

The GoPro Hero 11’s big upgrade is a smaller version

Mitchell Clark1:00 PM UTC
B
External Link
Barbara Krasnoff12:29 PM UTC
Your vomit may be valuable a few million years from now.

According to an article in the journal Palaios, paleontologists are enthusiastically examining a bunch of bones apparently regurgitated from a predator in Utah 150 million years ago. The fossil they found contains the remains of an unlucky frog or tadpole that was some predator’s lunch back in prehistoric times.


150M-year-old vomit found in Utah offers 'rare glimpse' into prehistoric ecosystems

[kslcom]

Reviews

See all Reviews
D
Twitter
Dan Seifert12:02 PM UTC
I’d have a lockscreen full of widgets if I could.

Lockscreen widgets in iOS 16 are great and super useful, but Apple limits how many you can have to just one row below the clock. I’ve got a big screen on my phone that I’d put so many more widgets on if I could. Widgets are great. Widget it up.


Tech

DJI’s Osmo Action 3 brings stabilized 4k/120fps recording and a penchant for portrait

Jess Weatherbed12:00 PM UTC
Policy

Flo period tracker launches ‘Anonymous Mode’ to fight abortion privacy concerns

Nicole Wetsman and Corin Faife12:00 PM UTC

We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

And it’s pretty good

Jay Peters and Victoria Song12:00 PM UTC
Mobile

Nothing boasts of six figure Phone 1 sales in its first month of sale in India

Jon Porter11:35 AM UTC
J
Twitter
James Vincent11:19 AM UTC
Neither snow nor rain nor active crime scene will stay these robot couriers...

Last-mile delivery robots are still trying to prove their worth, but here’s one apparent advantage: they can enter crime scenes. It’s a bit odd that the police didn’t stop the bot, especially as we don’t know whether a computer or human was driving.


Science

See all Science
T
External Link
Thomas Ricker10:00 AM UTC
What would you name a probe sent to Uranus?

Probey McProbeface is always a fave, but what about Planetary Orbital Observation Probe (aka, P.O.O.P.)? Just a few of the names suggested in response to an unofficial poll for a proposed mission that isn’t even funded — but it’s ok to have fun.


Name the Uranus Mission

[Twitter]

Microsoft

Windows Terminal now supports colorful themes to spruce up your dev environment

Tom Warren9:57 AM UTC
T
Tom Warren9:26 AM UTC
The next iPhone and Mac M3 chip rumors begin.

Nikkei Asia is reporting that Apple is preparing to use TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process for its M3 and A17 chips next year. The upgraded 3nm tech will include performance and power efficiency improvements, and is rumored to appear in premium 2023 iPhones and M3 Mac computers. That could mean the next base iPhone model won’t have Apple’s latest chips again.


Creators

See all Creators