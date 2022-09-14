Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors

In a strange turn of fate, it seems that Newegg somehow has too many 30-series graphics cards. Right now, you can get a free 24-inch 1080p gaming monitor when you buy an RTX 3060 for $399.99. Another solid offer bundles a free 27-inch curved QHD monitor with a purchase of an RTX 3070 for $599.99. A deal like this is tough to beat; even if you don’t need the monitor, you’re still getting a 30-series graphics card at close to retail price, which was damn near impossible a year ago. This is likely a response to the leak of 40-series RTX cards that have been making their rounds on the internet.
If you’ve been biding your time in adopting one of the 30-series graphics cards, you aren’t going to find many opportunities that are better than this. Let’s break down some of the finer points of the two bundles here, just in case you’re looking to take one home.
The RTX 3060 bundle pairs a Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3060 with a Gigabyte 24-inch, 1080p flat panel gaming monitor. The monitor features a 1ms response time and a variable refresh rate of either 165 or 180Hz. The monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium, which provides a smoother image at higher refresh rates without adversely impacting performance. You’ll find plenty of connectivity options with the monitor as well, including a pair of HDMI inputs, a single DisplayPort input, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a trio of USB ports for peripherals.
The RTX 3060 card featured as part of this bundle has a pair of HDMI and DisplayPort outputs and 12GB of VRAM. The relatively compact size of this particular model means it shouldn’t have a problem finding a home in most mid-tower desktops. Just make sure your power supply is rated for at least 550W and has a single eight-pin connection available, and you should be good to go.
The other bundle on offer here includes a Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3070 packaged with a 27-inch, 1440p, curved gaming monitor from Gigabyte that features a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium support and has a 1ms response time. Other vital specs accompanying this monitor include a pair of HDMI inputs, a single DisplayPort input, and four USB ports for peripheral connectivity.
The Gigabyte 3070 GPU paired with this bundle is significantly larger than the 3060, with a length of 11.26 inches and height of 4.53 inches; not all cases may be able to accommodate this GPU. While the 3070 may feature just 8GB of VRAM compared to the 12GB in the 3060, its more efficient memory interface makes the 3070 better suited to QHD gaming. A card of this size demands a power supply with a 650W rating or better and requires a six-pin power connector in addition to the usual eight-pin connection.
