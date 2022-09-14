Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Microsoft was right all along

Microsoft was right all along

/

More companies are embracing the form factor that the Surface Pro 8 is famous for

By Monica Chin / @mcsquared96

|

Share this story

A user types on the Surface Pro 8.
Could this be the future?
Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

If you’ve been following the laptop space over the past two or so years, you’ve probably noticed that the detachable laptop is on the rise. Several high-profile models that were previously traditional 2-in-1s (that is, an old-school-looking laptop that can also bend backward) have slowly but surely been converted to detachable keyboard form factors.

This is in no way a new idea — the Surface Pro has been a thing for years on end. But as more and more companies add the form factor to their premium lines, it seems like the space in general is warming up to the idea that Microsoft was right all along.

Recent examples include:

  • Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1, once one of the best traditional convertibles you could buy, has become a folio-style detachable this year.
  • Lenovo has pulled back on the convertible option in some ThinkPad lines in recent years. The new Z Series, for example, doesn’t have a convertible option — the company told me it considered adding one early in the planning process but felt that convertibles were a much smaller market than clamshells. But there are detachable ThinkPads now (and the keyboards still have the TrackPoint).
  • Asus’ ExpertBook line just received its first Arm-powered detachable, the ExpertBook B3 Detachable.
  • Speaking of Dell — the Latitude line, known for having some of the best business convertibles out there, now has a few detachables as well.
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 on a stone table in laptop mode with the stylus fixed to the top. The screen displays a Windows desktop background.
This is the new XPS 13 2-in-1.
Image: Dell

I’ve asked a couple companies about this decision over the past year, and the answers have all been variations of what you might expect: customers just aren’t really interested in traditional 2-in-1s. And as someone who’s used a ton of them, it’s not hard to see why.

There are traits inherent to the laptop form factor — especially with the direction it’s going these days — that run contrary to what you’d want from a good tablet. One example: weight. In general, laptops that are over three pounds or so are just too heavy to comfortably hold and carry around as a tablet. (I suspect this is part of the reason that 15-inch convertibles, which some companies were pushing in the late 2010s, have largely petered out.) There’s also the fact that holding a convertible as a tablet often means holding the keyboard (which feels a bit weird) or pressing the keyboard into the ground (which can lead to scratches and dirty it in general).

Bezels are becoming more of an issue as well. Premium laptops have been moving toward higher screen-to-body ratios, and smaller bezels have long been a prominent element in what many reviewers are willing to credit as a “modern” look. But good tablets need to retain some degree of bezel because people need something to hold, and holding (and smudging up and potentially accidentally clicking on) a usable part of a tablet’s screen is suboptimal.

For a long time, the 2-in-1 was a compromise: it was hard to fit laptop-grade internals in a tablet, and a full-sized keyboard deck gave them a place to live. But as processors get more power-efficient and more companies embrace hybrid architecture, that’s becoming less and less true. (I mean, come on, the M1 now powers the iPad.) And it’s allowing companies to zero in on the reason that customers have liked convertible laptops all along. It’s not just a touchable screen, and it’s not just tent mode. It’s portability — and detachables offer that in a way convertibles couldn’t.

More from Tech

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 15 minutes ago Welcome to the new Verge

M
The Verge
Mitchell Clark15 minutes ago
The next Amazon union election is coming up.

On October 12th, workers at the ALB1 warehouse in Albany, New York will start voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union — the same group that successfully organized the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island. Votes will be counted on October 18th, according to the National Labor Relations Board.


Amazon warehouse workers in Albany have filed to unionize

Jay PetersAug 16
J
Jay Peters45 minutes ago
Supposed RTX 4090 pic shows some big GPUs on the way.

Zotac’s upcoming GPUs look like they’re going to have some curves, based a photo posted to Chinese social network Baidu (via PC Gamer). Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is keynoting the company’s GTC 2022 conference on September 20th, so maybe we’ll hear official details about RTX 40-series cards then.


Some Zotac RTX graphics cards laid out in a row on a table. The cards are rumored to be RTX 4090s.
I don’t hate the curves.
Image: Baidu (via PC Gamer)
Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

Nilay Patel1:00 PM UTC
Deals

Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $499

Cameron Faulkner9 minutes ago
Google

Memories in Google Photos are getting a new look and fresh features

Jess Weatherbed36 minutes ago
Deals

Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors

Alice Newcome-Beill39 minutes ago
Must Reads

  1. We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

    Jay PetersSep 14

  2. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  3. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  4. Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

    Allison JohnsonSep 14

  5. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
A
Andrew Webster50 minutes ago
The Toronto International Film Festival 2022 is underway and we have reviews.

TIFF kicked off last week, and I’ve been braving the crowds to check out an unhealthy amount of movies since then. Watching three movies a day for a week is hard work, I swear. You can read my thoughts on some of my favorites so far: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Pearl.


Apple

How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16

Sheena VasaniAn hour ago
Movie Review

Pearl is a slasher prequel that makes the original even better

Andrew WebsterAn hour ago
Gaming

Discord starts rolling out new Forum Channels to help organize conversations

Tom WarrenAn hour ago
TV Shows

HBO Max and Discovery Plus’ reinvention might come with some new costs

Charles Pulliam-MooreAn hour ago

Tech

See all Tech
Apple

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are 10 percent off exclusively for Verge readers

Antonio G. Di BenedettoTwo hours ago
Tech

Zoom is reportedly working on calendar and email tools to take on Office and Google

David PierceTwo hours ago
Gaming

Sega announces Yakuza 8 and a slew of other Yakuza games

Ash ParrishTwo hours ago
A
External Link
Adi RobertsonTwo hours ago
South Korea fined Meta and Google for using personal info without consent.

Meta was fined around $22 million and Google around $50 million — a fraction of their revenue, but part of a protracted global crackdown on lax privacy policies. Meta says it’s considering fighting the decision in court.


S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations

[Reuters]

Gaming

The Sims 4 base game is going to be free next month

Andrew WebsterTwo hours ago
Podcasts

Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

Andrew MarinoTwo hours ago
Podcasts

  1. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  2. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  3. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  4. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

  5. Twitter’s edit button is a big test for the platform’s future

    David PierceSep 3

See all Podcasts
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoTwo hours ago
Crypto villain Do Kwon is wanted by authorities in South Korea.

Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, was at the center of crypto’s biggest scandal this year: the cataclysmic collapse of Luna/Terra coins from $60 billion to zero. South Korean authorities issued the warrant for his arrest on “allegations that include violations of the nation’s capital markets law,” Bloomberg reports. Kwon is in Singapore.


Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South Korea

[Bloomberg.com]

D
External Link
Dan SeifertTwo hours ago
Will inflation lead to more entry-level gadgets?

This summer I wrote about how tech products may be insulated from inflation more than consumables, but they are far from immune.

Today, Janko Roettgers over at Protocol makes a compelling argument using recent releases from Roku and Sonos and rumored stuff coming soon from Google as evidence that inflation will result in more budget gadget options for us consumers:


Get ready for inflation gadgets

[Protocol]

Tech

Ford dealers who want to sell EVs will have to spend money to make money

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
N
Nilay PatelTwo hours ago
Gaze upon the Dynamic Island’s subpixel antialiasing.

In true Apple fashion, the company built a new display system for the iPhone 14 Pro to make the edges of the island three times crisper than the rest of iOS, to make it feel more like hardware. Our full review goes into it!


Dynamic island shot in macro to show pixels
D
External Link
David PierceTwo hours ago
The sports streaming wars might get even more confusing.

A few weeks ago, the Big Ten conference signed a huge and confusing deal for sports rights. And it sounds like ESPN, which owns the rights to the soon-to-be-expanding College Football Playoff, might change some things too. Here’s ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro to Bloomberg:

“We’ve been clear to anyone who is interested that we are very willing to be flexible here and be creative in terms of this expansion.”

That’s business speak for “give me a number, Bezos and Cook.”


ESPN Is ‘Flexible’ on TV Rights for College Football Playoff

[Bloomberg.com]

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  3. iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

    David PierceSep 12

  4. GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch

    Tom WarrenSep 13

  5. There’s a hidden feature in iOS 16 that lets you see only your unread messages

    David PierceSep 13

R
Youtube
Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
Netflix will try to remind you what you’re paying for with another fan event next week.

Despite this spring’s layoffs (and a brand that some exiting writers couldn’t pronounce), Netflix is still making Tudum a thing, including the second edition of its global fan event next week on September 24th.

This new trailer doesn’t give anything away, but Netflix needs to prove to me that it has more than games to offer as a reason to keep it in the subscription streaming rotation.


Policy

Northeastern University VR lab targeted with exploding package

Russell Brandom2:04 PM UTC
Apple

Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

Allison Johnson1:00 PM UTC
Tech

The GoPro Hero 11’s big upgrade is a smaller version

Mitchell Clark1:00 PM UTC
B
External Link
Barbara Krasnoff12:29 PM UTC
Your vomit may be valuable a few million years from now.

According to an article in the journal Palaios, paleontologists are enthusiastically examining a bunch of bones apparently regurgitated from a predator in Utah 150 million years ago. The fossil they found contains the remains of an unlucky frog or tadpole that was some predator’s lunch back in prehistoric times.


150M-year-old vomit found in Utah offers 'rare glimpse' into prehistoric ecosystems

[kslcom]

D
Twitter
Dan Seifert12:02 PM UTC
I’d have a lockscreen full of widgets if I could.

Lockscreen widgets in iOS 16 are great and super useful, but Apple limits how many you can have to just one row below the clock. I’ve got a big screen on my phone that I’d put so many more widgets on if I could. Widgets are great. Widget it up.


Reviews

See all Reviews
Tech

DJI’s Osmo Action 3 brings stabilized 4k/120fps recording and a penchant for portrait

Jess Weatherbed12:00 PM UTC
Policy

Flo period tracker launches ‘Anonymous Mode’ to fight abortion privacy concerns

Nicole Wetsman and Corin Faife12:00 PM UTC

We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

And it’s pretty good

Jay Peters and Victoria Song12:00 PM UTC
Mobile

Nothing boasts of six figure Phone 1 sales in its first month of sale in India

Jon Porter11:35 AM UTC
J
Twitter
James Vincent11:19 AM UTC
Neither snow nor rain nor active crime scene will stay these robot couriers...

Last-mile delivery robots are still trying to prove their worth, but here’s one apparent advantage: they can enter crime scenes. It’s a bit odd that the police didn’t stop the bot, especially as we don’t know whether a computer or human was driving.


T
External Link
Thomas Ricker10:00 AM UTC
What would you name a probe sent to Uranus?

Probey McProbeface is always a fave, but what about Planetary Orbital Observation Probe (aka, P.O.O.P.)? Just a few of the names suggested in response to an unofficial poll for a proposed mission that isn’t even funded — but it’s ok to have fun.


Name the Uranus Mission

[Twitter]

Science

See all Science
Microsoft

Windows Terminal now supports colorful themes to spruce up your dev environment

Tom Warren9:57 AM UTC
T
Tom Warren9:26 AM UTC
The next iPhone and Mac M3 chip rumors begin.

Nikkei Asia is reporting that Apple is preparing to use TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process for its M3 and A17 chips next year. The upgraded 3nm tech will include performance and power efficiency improvements, and is rumored to appear in premium 2023 iPhones and M3 Mac computers. That could mean the next base iPhone model won’t have Apple’s latest chips again.


T
Tom Warren9:08 AM UTC
A PlayStation exclusive is heading to Xbox.

Deathloop on Xbox ads have started appearing on consoles today. The timed PS5 console exclusive from Microsoft-owned Bethesda looks like it will be available on Xbox soon, a year after it launched on PS5. Microsoft’s store says you can “pre-order now” but the link isn’t working yet. We described Deathloop as “an intricate mystery that also happens to be an amazing action game.”


The Xbox dashboard showing Deathloop will be available on Xbox soon
A Deathloop ad on Xbox.
Screenshot by Tom Warren / The Verge

Creators

See all Creators