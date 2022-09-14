Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The EV charging situation in the US is about to suck a little less

The EV charging situation in the US is about to suck a little less

/

President Joe Biden just approved $900 million in the first tranche of funding

By Andrew J. Hawkins / @andyjayhawk

|

Share this story

Photo by Andrew Hawkins / The Verge

We’re about to see a lot more electric vehicle chargers in the US.

The Biden administration just announced the approval of $900 million in funding to 35 states to install EV chargers across approximately 53,000 miles of highway across the country — the first tranche from a $5 billion pot of money that was included as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill last year.

That means money is about to start flowing to the states to enact their plans to install thousands of new EV chargers, a crucial link in the Biden administration’s goal of getting more people to switch to plug-in vehicles. The president has said he wants to build 500,000 chargers across the US by 2030 in the hopes that an improved charging infrastructure will make EVs a more attractive choice for American car buyers. (Also meant to assist in that effort is the $7,500 EV tax credit.)

Biden made a trip to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week to tout the new funding

There are approximately 41,000 public charging stations in the United States, with more than 100,000 outlets. Of course, public chargers are only half of the equation. Most EV owners do their charging overnight while parked in their driveway at home. But if EVs are to become a more attractive option to car buyers, charging stations are going to need to become more pervasive and reliable like gas stations. 

Biden made a trip to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, this week to tout the new funding and take a victory lap on the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes billions of dollars in clean energy incentives and other measures aimed at improving the manufacturing sector in the US.

To receive the funding, states had to submit plans for how they would spend the money while meeting a new set of standards meant to ensure the installation of EV chargers that are convenient, affordable, and accessible to the broadest number of people. The standards also outline the types of projects that won’t receive federal money, including proprietary charging stations that can only be accessed by one company’s vehicles, like Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Earlier this year, the administration unveiled its plans to create a continuous network of EV charging stations along 165,722 miles of the National Highway System, covering 49 states and the District of Columbia. Under the plan, called the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) would approve eligible plans by September 30th, with $615 million being made available in the 2022 fiscal year.

In a statement today, the administration clapped itself on the back for being ahead of schedule, with FHWA acting administrator Stephanie Pollack promising to approve the rest of the states’ plans by the September 30th deadline.

More from Policy

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 48 minutes ago Welcome to the new Verge

K
External Link
Kevin Nguyen48 minutes ago
You don’t have to be a billionaire.

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is giving ownership of his company away to “a specially designed set of trusts and nonprofit organizations,” ensuring its roughly $100 million a year in profits go to fighting climate change.


Billionaire No More: Patagonia Founder Gives Away the Company

[The New York Times]

D
The Verge
Dan SeifertTwo hours ago
“Maybe it’s Photonic Engine; maybe it’s just good old-fashioned physics.”

That’s my favorite line from Allison Johnson’s iPhone 14 review — it’s really hard to tell what’s driving the improvements to the camera more, the better lens and sensor or Apple’s ridiculously-named “Photonic Engine.”

Don’t sleep on the video either, which features a delightful intro.


Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

Allison Johnson1:00 PM UTC
Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

Nilay Patel1:00 PM UTC
Apple

How to use iPhone’s Safety Check and Emergency SOS features

Barbara Krasnoff33 minutes ago
Gaming

Intel’s DLSS rival, XeSS, seems to be a succeSS

Mitchell ClarkAn hour ago
Apple

iOS 16.1 beta adds Apple’s ugly new battery percentage indicator to the iPhone Mini

Jay PetersTwo hours ago
Must Reads

  1. We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

    Jay PetersSep 14

  2. Microsoft was right all along

    Monica ChinSep 14

  3. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  4. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  5. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Apple

The best laptop deals you can get right now

Sheena VasaniTwo hours ago
Microsoft

Microsoft Teams now has a remixed ringtone from TikTok

Tom WarrenTwo hours ago
R
External Link
Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
Google’s getting wary of experimenting.

7 of the 14 projects at Google’s startup incubator Area 120 — where employees spent 100 percent of their time working on 20 percent projects — have been cut, according to TechCrunch, sending workers looking for spots on other projects to stay employed.

Google’s change of heart isn’t that surprising, as the 20 percent rule Area 120 was named for — which spawned projects like Gmail, AdSense, and Google News — has been dead since 2013.


Google cancels half the projects at its internal R&D group Area 120

[TechCrunch]

A
External Link
Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
Tesla is scrambling to figure out how to make more EV batteries in the US.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the electric automaker is pausing its plans to make batteries at its Gigafactory in Berlin. The shift in strategy came about after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $10 billion in tax credits for companies who build clean-tech facilities in the US. The company is also exploring building a lithium processing plant on the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, Tesla’s vehicles will re-qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit starting January 1st. (The company was the first to lose eligibility back in 2019.)


Tesla Shifts Battery Strategy as It Seeks U.S. Tax Credits

[WSJ]

Smart Home

Lockly Vision Elite review: two become one

Jennifer Pattison TuohyTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
J
Twitter
Jay PetersTwo hours ago
Fortnite is teasing its next season, which will seemingly feature a weird chrome goop.

Capital letters in a Twitter thread spell out the word CHROME. Some teaser images show hands reaching out from under the weird goop, including one that could be Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man. (Perhaps she’ll be a battle pass skin?) Epic even made a strange TikTok video where the goop consumes a cereal box. The new season, titled Paradise, kicks off on September 18th.


Microsoft

Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft

Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
M
Twitter
Makena KellyTwo hours ago
Tim Cook was at the US Capitol today.

It appears to be an unannounced visit — unrelated to the Homeland Security hearing going on at the same time. Do you know why Mr. Apple went to Washington? Let me know!


Policy

California governor signs law requiring social networks to post moderation rules

Adi Robertson6:20 PM UTC
D
David Pierce6:00 PM UTC
Still wondering why this site works the way it does? Here’s the inside story.

On today’s Vergecast, we talked all about the new site, the future of The Verge, the future of news, the future of the internet, the future of everything, and our feelings about all of it.


Tech

WhatsApp made a movie with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jay Peters5:32 PM UTC
Podcasts

  1. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  2. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  3. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  4. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

  5. Twitter’s edit button is a big test for the platform’s future

    David PierceSep 3

See all Podcasts
T
Tom Warren5:30 PM UTC
Yo dawg, Microsoft heard you like widgets.

So it put some widgets in your widgets so you can see weather while you check your stocks and widget around. (Microsoft is testing a fullscreen widgets board for Windows 11).


Look at all those widgets!
Look at all those widgets!
Image: Microsoft
Microsoft

Xbox app on PC now launches faster and has HowLongToBeat integration

Tom Warren5:26 PM UTC
A
External Link
Alex Cranz5:11 PM UTC
Animation continues to be a casualty of the streaming wars.

First, Netflix canceled a number of animation projects and laid off 70 employees, then HBO Max pulled multiple animated shows leaving creators and fans shocked and with little recourse.

Now Deadline has confirmed that 30 more employees are being laid off from Netflix Animation. Animation is historically a pricier form of entertainment than reality TV or scripted live-action content, and that makes it, unfortunately, a prime focus for companies looking to balance their books.


Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 As Overhaul Continues

[Deadline]

Tech

Microsoft was right all along

Monica Chin5:04 PM UTC
Deals

Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $499

Cameron Faulkner4:56 PM UTC
Most Popular

  1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  2. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  3. iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

    David PierceSep 12

  4. We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

    Jay PetersSep 14

  5. Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

    Allison JohnsonSep 14

M
The Verge
Mitchell Clark4:50 PM UTC
The next Amazon union election is coming up.

On October 12th, workers at the ALB1 warehouse in Albany, New York will start voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union — the same group that successfully organized the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island. Votes will be counted on October 18th, according to the National Labor Relations Board.


Amazon warehouse workers in Albany have filed to unionize

Jay PetersAug 16
Google

Memories in Google Photos are getting a new look and fresh features

Jess Weatherbed4:30 PM UTC
Deals

Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors

Alice Newcome-Beill4:26 PM UTC
J
Jay Peters4:20 PM UTC
Supposed RTX 4090 pic shows some big GPUs on the way.

Zotac’s upcoming GPUs look like they’re going to have some curves, based a photo posted to Chinese social network Baidu (via PC Gamer). Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is keynoting the company’s GTC 2022 conference on September 20th, so maybe we’ll hear official details about RTX 40-series cards then.


Some Zotac RTX graphics cards laid out in a row on a table. The cards are rumored to be RTX 4090s.
I don’t hate the curves.
Image: Baidu (via PC Gamer)
A
Andrew Webster4:15 PM UTC
The Toronto International Film Festival 2022 is underway and we have reviews.

TIFF kicked off last week, and I’ve been braving the crowds to check out an unhealthy amount of movies since then. Watching three movies a day for a week is hard work, I swear. You can read my thoughts on some of my favorites so far: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Pearl.


Apple

How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16

Sheena Vasani4:03 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Movie Review

Pearl is a slasher prequel that makes the original even better

Andrew Webster4:00 PM UTC
Gaming

Discord starts rolling out new Forum Channels to help organize conversations

Tom Warren4:00 PM UTC
TV Shows

HBO Max and Discovery Plus’ reinvention might come with some new costs

Charles Pulliam-Moore3:50 PM UTC
Apple

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are 10 percent off exclusively for Verge readers

Antonio G. Di Benedetto3:29 PM UTC
Tech

Zoom is reportedly working on calendar and email tools to take on Office and Google

David Pierce3:16 PM UTC
Gaming

Sega announces Yakuza 8 and a slew of other Yakuza games

Ash Parrish3:14 PM UTC

Science

See all Science
A
External Link
Adi Robertson3:05 PM UTC
South Korea fined Meta and Google for using personal info without consent.

Meta was fined around $22 million and Google around $50 million — a fraction of their revenue, but part of a protracted global crackdown on lax privacy policies. Meta says it’s considering fighting the decision in court.


S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations

[Reuters]

Gaming

The Sims 4 base game is going to be free next month

Andrew Webster3:00 PM UTC
Podcasts

Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

Andrew Marino2:50 PM UTC

Creators

See all Creators