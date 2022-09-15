Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Anyone can use this AI art generator — that’s the risk

Stable Diffusion is a text-to-image AI that’s much more accessible its predecessors

By James Vincent

|

Share this story

A random selection of images created using AI text to image generator Stable Diffusion
A random selection of images created using AI text to image generator Stable Diffusion
Image: The Verge via Lexica

Type and ye shall receive. That’s the basic premise of AI text-to-image programs.

Users type out descriptions of whatever they like — a cyborg Joe Biden wielding a samurai sword; a medieval tapestry of frogs jousting — and these systems, trained on huge databases of existing art, generate never-before-seen pictures that match these prompts (more or less). And while the output of current state-of-the-art models certainly isn’t perfect, for those excited about the technology, such flaws are insignificant when measured against the potential of software that generates any image you can imagine.

Up until now, though, these “type and ye shall receive” tools have been controlled by a small number of well-funded companies like OpenAI (which built DALL-E) and Google (which made Imagen). These are big outfits with a lot to lose, and as a result, they’ve balanced the possibilities of what this technology can do with what their corporate reputations will allow.

So, for a model like DALL-E, public access is drip-fed via a lengthy waiting list, while Google’s Imagen is completely off-limits to the public. DALL-E’s output is also filtered, making it difficult to generate images that contain violence, nudity, or realistic faces. And, of course, you have to pay. DALL-E’s users get 15 image prompts a month for free, with additional generations costing roughly $0.08 a pop. It’s not expensive, but it’s still a barrier.

Stable Diffusion is notable for the quality of its output and its ability to reproduce and combine a range of styles, copyrighted imagery, and public figures. Top-left is “Mickey Mouse WW2 Propaganda poster,” and top-right is “Boris Johnson as 12th century peasant, oil painting.”
Stable Diffusion is notable for the quality of its output and its ability to reproduce and combine a range of styles, copyrighted imagery, and public figures. Top-left is “Mickey Mouse WW2 Propaganda poster,” and top-right is “Boris Johnson as 12th century peasant, oil painting.”
Images: 1, 2, 3, 4 via Lexica

Stable Diffusion is making access to unfiltered image generation easier than ever

In the last few weeks, though, this status quo has been upended by a new player on the scene: a text-to-image program named Stable Diffusion that offers open-source, unfiltered image generation, that’s free to use for anyone with a decent computer and a little technical knowhow. The model was only released publicly on August 22nd, but already, its influence has spread, quietly and rapidly. It’s been embraced by the AI art community and decried by many traditional artists; it’s been picked apart, exalted, and worried over.

“The reality is, this is an alien technology that allows for superpowers,” Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stable Diffusion’s parent company, Stability AI, tells The Verge. “We’ve seen three-year-olds to 90-year–olds able to create for the first time. But we’ve also seen people create amazingly hateful things.”

Although momentum behind AI-generated art has been building for a while, the release of Stable Diffusion might be the moment the technology really takes off. It’s free to use, easy to build on, and puts fewer barriers in the way of what users can generate. That makes what happens next difficult to predict.

What makes Stable Diffusion different

The key difference between Stable Diffusion and other AI art generators is the focus on open source. Even Midjourney — another text-to-image model that’s being built outside of the Big Tech compound — doesn’t offer such comprehensive access to its software.

The company behind Stable Diffusion, Stability AI, has packaged up this tech in various ways. There’s a public demo anyone can try (though it’s extremely slow and often breaks). There’s a software beta that’s fast and easy to use named DreamStudio (though it charges you after a certain number of image generations). And, most significantly, there’s a full-fat version of the model that anyone can download and tinker with. Already, third-party developers have been making this software easier to download and use. There’s already a version for macOS that comes with a simple one-click installer, for example. (Though be warned — it takes a long time to generate images on any Mac without serious processing grunt.)

An image created by Stable Diffusion from the software’s subreddit. The exact text description used to create the image was “Photo of Bernie Sanders in Mad Max Fury Road (2015), explosions, white hair, goggles, ragged clothes, detailed symmetrical facial features, dramatic lighting.”
An image created by Stable Diffusion from the software’s subreddit. The exact text description used to create the image was “Photo of Bernie Sanders in Mad Max Fury Road (2015), explosions, white hair, goggles, ragged clothes, detailed symmetrical facial features, dramatic lighting.”
Image: Reddit / Licovoda

It’s this openness that Mostaque says will allow Stable Diffusion to improve faster than its rivals. If you check out the Stable Diffusion subreddit, for example, you can see users not only sharing their favorite image prompts (e.g., “McDonalds in Edo-Period Japan” and “Bernie Sanders in a Mad Max movie that doesn’t exist”) but coming up with new use cases for the program and integrating it into established creative tools.

In the example below, a user built a Photoshop plug-in that uses Stable Diffusion to paint over their rough doodles. They start with images of a wooded Japanese hilltop, then sketch out where the grass, trees, and sky should go. Stable Diffusion then fills in these gaps, and the user clears up the joins manually. As one Redditor commented underneath the post: “I’m stunned by all the amazing projects coming out and it hasn’t even been a week since release. The world in 6 months is going to be a totally different place.”

In Mostaque’s explanation, open source is about “putting this in the hands of people that will build on and extend this technology.” However, that means putting all these capabilities in the hands of the public — and dealing with the consequences, both good and bad.

No way, no filter?

The most dramatic difference for Stability AI’s open-source approach is its hands-off approach to moderation. Unlike DALL-E, it’s easy to use the model to generate imagery that is violent or sexual; that depicts public figures and celebrities; or that mimics copyrighted imagery, from the work of small artists to the mascots of huge corporations. (Comprehending exactly how broad the scope of imagery Stable Diffusion can generate is difficult, but if you want some idea, trying typing some terms into Lexica, a search engine that scrapes images generated using Stable Diffusion.)

To be clear: consumer-friendly versions of Stable Diffusion have some built-in keyword filters that stop users from generating NSFW content, and overtly political or violent imagery (words like “Nazi” and “gore” are banned, for example). But while these restrictions also exist in the downloadable model, they can be bypassed pretty easily. (See, for example, a post in the Stable Diffusion subreddit titled “How to remove the safety filter in 5 seconds.”)

Stable Diffusion makes it much easier to generate violent and sexual imagery, including pictures featuring real people

Similarly, while the model’s open-source license forbids people from using the software for a whole range of sins (including “exploiting, harming or attempting to exploit or harm minors in any way” and to “generate or disseminate verifiably false information”), once someone has downloaded Stable Diffusion to their computer, there are no technical constraints to what they can use the software for.

Mostaque’s view on this is straightforward. “Ultimately, it’s peoples’ responsibility as to whether they are ethical, moral, and legal in how they operate this technology,” he says. “The bad stuff that people create with it [...] I think it will be a very, very small percentage of the total use.”

This is essentially uncharted territory, and it’s not clear what the consequences of releasing a model like this into the wild will be. It’s easy to imagine the many malicious uses this technology could be put to, but that doesn’t meant these predictions will all come to pass.

For example, when OpenAI debuted its AI text generator GPT-3, the company initially limited access for fears the software would be used to create a deluge of spam, fake news, and propaganda. So far, though, those threats have proved overblown. As access has widened, the deluge hasn’t appeared. That’s not to say there haven’t been serious problems with the technology (see, for example, the case of AI Dungeon, a GPT-3-based text fantasy game that had to introduce filters to stop its software from generating sex scenes involving minors), but a cataclysm of infinite AI spam, hate speech, etc. has so far been avoided. (Not coincidentally, Stability AI also helped make an open-source version of GPT-3.)

A stylistic, safe-for-work example of Stable Diffusion’s capacity to generate nude imagery. The text prompts to generate this image included “muscular soldier wading through water,” “tom of finland,” and “claude monet.”
A stylistic, safe-for-work example of Stable Diffusion’s capacity to generate nude imagery. The text prompts to generate this image included “muscular soldier wading through water,” “tom of finland,” and “claude monet.”
Image: via Lexica

With Stable Diffusion, the most visible NSFW use case to date has been users generating pornography. After the model’s public release, a number of subreddits dedicated to curating the software’s NSFW output sprung up. (Though most have since been banned due to Reddit’s policy forbidding pornographic deepfakes. Many users were generating images of nude celebrities and public figures). This NSFW content often veers between the grotesque and the absurd, with naked models sporting extra limbs and placed in physically impossible poses. But the quality of this output will certainly improve in the near future, bringing with it new questions about the ethics of AI-generated porn.

It’s also almost certain, for example, that Stable Diffusion can be used to generate sexual imagery featuring children, though if such activity is happening, it’s taking place in the less-observed corners of the web. Mostaque notes that this is one domain of image generation that the company actively tried to hinder by removing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from Stable Diffusion’s training data: “We removed illegal content from our scrape of the internet, and that’s it.”

Overall, though, Mostaque’s position is that Stability AI has been neither thoughtless nor reckless in its release of Stable Diffusion. In contrast, he says, the roughly 75-strong company considered baking in more filters but concluded that its open-source approach was best. “Once you start filtering something, where do you stop?” he says.

Ultimately, the company is hewing to one of the industry’s most well-rehearsed (and frequently criticized) mantras: that technology is neutral, and that building things is better than not. “This is the approach that we take because we see these tools as a potential infrastructure to advance humanity,” says Mostaque. “We think the positive elements far outweigh the negatives.”

Copying artists and scraping copyrights

One visual domain that Stability AI certainly didn’t filter from its training data is copyrighted work. As a result, many see the ability of Stable Diffusion to mimic the style and aesthetics of living artists as untenable: not only a potential breach of copyright, but of ethics, too. An early viral tweet criticizing the software cataloged some of the many living artists that the model can imitate (though it falsely claimed Stability AI was “advertising” this function).

Like most modern AI systems, Stable Diffusion is trained on a vast dataset that it mines for patterns and learns to replicate. In this case, that core of the training data is a huge package of 5 billion-plus pairs of images and text tags known as LAION-5B, all of which have been scraped from the public web. (It’s worth noting that while LAION-5B is maintained by Stability AI it’s derived from the work of the nonprofit Common Crawl, which saves huge reams of webpages and releases the data free for anyone to use.)

The presence of copyrighted imagery in Stable Diffusion’s training data is obvious from the program’s tendency to reproduce the “Getty Images” watermark in certain pictures.
The presence of copyrighted imagery in Stable Diffusion’s training data is obvious from the program’s tendency to reproduce the “Getty Images” watermark in certain pictures.
Image: via Lexica

We know for certain that LAION-5B contains a lot of copyrighted content. An independent analysis of a 12 million-strong sample of the dataset found that nearly half the pictures contained were taken from just 100 domains. The most popular was Pinterest, constituting around 8.5 percent of the pictures sampled, while the next-biggest sources were sites known for hosting user-generated content (like Flickr, DeviantArt, and Tumblr) and stock photo sites like Getty Images and Shutterstock. In other words: sources that contain copyrighted content, whether from independent artists or professional photographers.

This copyright aspect adds a new dimension to complaints that tools like Stable Diffusion are taking work away from human artists. Not only is AI stealing artists’ jobs, say critics, but it’s doing so by bootlegging the skills it took these individuals hours and hours to hone.

“Some of my earliest freelance gigs were card game illustrations, book covers and album art. It’s heartbreaking to watch that space (especially the latter) fill up with AI-generated imagery and realize how much harder it just became for aspiring artists,” commented art director Logan Preshaw in a recent viral Twitter thread on AI art software. “Everyone has a right to create art, but they don’t have the right to do it at others’ expense.”

Stability AI’s response is again one of claimed neutrality. Mostaque says that scraping public material from the web — even copyrighted content — is legal in both the US and UK (though this doesn’t mean legal objections won’t be raised in the future). He also argues that the open-source nature of Stable Diffusion means that he and his colleagues are not harding these new powers, but sharing them widely for anyone to use.

“How is this being released?” asks Mostaque. “Is this creating a service around it that we’re keeping private, like OpenAI? Is this an art model? No, this is being released by a research institute as a generalized model, and it’s up to the end user how they use it. If they use it in a way that infringes on copyright, then they’re breaking the law.” (It’s worth noting that Stability AI may be, in Mostaque’s framing, a research institute, but it’s also a company that makes money by selling access to its technology and plans to expand sales in the future.)

Mostaque says future iterations of Stable Diffusion will give artists the option to upload their portfolios and names to filter out their influence from the model’s output. But, as with the generation of NSFW content, these filters will be optional for users who download the open-source version of the software. In other words: if artists have problems with AI art generators mimicking their work, solutions are unlikely to come from companies like Stability AI.

(The gallery below shows searches Stable Diffusion’s take on some named artists.)

<em>Mike Mignola</em>

1/6

Mike Mignola

It’s time for some game theory

All of this, though, leads to another interesting question: what is Stability AI, and what is the company trying to achieve?

Mostaque himself is a former hedge fund manager who’s contributed an unknown (but seemingly significant sum) to bankroll the creation of Stable Diffusion. He’s given slightly varying estimates as to the initial cost of the project, but they tend to hover at around $600,000 to $750,000. It’s a lot of money — well outside the reach of most academic institutions — but a tiny sum compared with the imagined value of the end product. And Mostaque is clear that he wants Stability AI to make a lot of money while sticking to its open source ethos, pointing to open source unicorns in the database market as a comparison.

He also insists, though, that money is not his biggest concern. Instead, he says, he wants to achieve something more like a revolution in the AI world: to dethrone the deep-pocketed corporate behemoths that are building ever bigger and more expensive systems, and replaces them with communities that are smarter, faster, and independent.

“OpenAI and everyone will have to join our communities and our ecosystems.”

“I view companies and organizations as slow, dumb AI,” he says. “And when we talk about being killed by AI if it gets too smart, we’re already being killed every day by the bureaucracies that really grind us down.” Releasing Stable Diffusion as an open-source project is, in his view, a way to out-maneuver these lumbering institutions. “Everyone is making [these AI models] private until the first person makes them public. From a game theory standpoint, what happens when someone makes them public? Everyone goes public. OpenAI and everyone will have to join our communities and our ecosystems.”

Forcing this change isn’t just about developing the technology faster, says Mostaque, but about spreading these systems globally. In his view, the AI world is currently on a path to be dominated by the culture and ethics of Silicon Valley, but open source software can help decentralize this future. In the case of image generation tools, for example, he hopes that different nations will develop their own models and datasets in order to “reflect the diversity of humanity” rather than the “monoculture of the internet, which is overwhelmingly Western.”

It’s a grand aim but no less so than his description of Stable Diffusion as “bringing fire from the gods of creativity to the world.”

Now, the world needs to figure out how not to get burned.

Stealing fire from the gods, illustrated by Stable Diffusion. (Exact prompt: “fantasy portrait of a hero stealing fire from the gods, digital painting, illustration, high quality, fantasy, style by jordan grimmer and greg rutkowski”)
Stealing fire from the gods, illustrated by Stable Diffusion. (Exact prompt: “fantasy portrait of a hero stealing fire from the gods, digital painting, illustration, high quality, fantasy, style by jordan grimmer and greg rutkowski”)
Image: James Vincent

More from Tech

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 3 minutes ago The Merge has merged

T
Thomas Ricker3 minutes ago
Starlink auroras, harbinger of doom or super cool?

How you respond to this cluster of 49 Starlink satellites captured above Alaska by the Aurora Chasers says a lot about the future of stargazing. “Oh no!” is the astronomer fretting about a sky filled with low-flying reflections. “Hells yeah,” is the vanlifer with a T-Mobile subscription tired of dealing with dead zones.


J
External Link
Jess Weatherbed32 minutes ago
Adobe is buying Figma for about $20 billion.

Adobe just announced that it’s buying Figma, a collaborative graphics editing tool used in digital design and prototyping. Figma has become a growing competitor to Adobe XD in recent years, providing similar UI and UX services. Adobe seems to be settling the rivalry once and for all with its wallet.


Adobe to Acquire Figma

[news.adobe.com]

Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

Nilay PatelSep 14
Tech

Adobe to acquire Figma in a deal worth $20 billion

Tom Warren3 minutes ago
Gaming

Is this a teaser for Hideo Kojima’s next game?

Jon Porter8 minutes ago
Policy

The Meta Oversight Board says Facebook’s automated image takedowns are broken

Adi Robertson31 minutes ago
Must Reads

  1. Ethereum will use less energy now that it’s proof-of-stake

    Elizabeth LopattoSep 15

  2. We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

    Jay PetersSep 14

  3. Microsoft was right all along

    Monica ChinSep 14

  4. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  5. Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

    Allison JohnsonSep 14

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Tech

Walmart now lets you virtually model clothing on your own body

Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
J
External Link
James VincentTwo hours ago
Microsoft’s $75 billion Activision acquisition is getting the stink eye from regulators.

The Financial Times reports that EU and UK regulators are gearing up for an in-depth investigation of the deal, which some fear will harm competition in the gaming world. The worries can be summed up with a simple question: will Microsoft ever make CoD an Xbox-exclusive? (Microsoft says “no” but Sony is suspicious.)


Microsoft’s Activision deal faces in-depth EU and UK probes

[FinancialTimes]

Gaming

Overwatch 2 developers explain the new battle pass

Ash ParrishTwo hours ago
Gaming

Deathloop arrives on Xbox Game Pass on September 20th

Jon PorterTwo hours ago
T
External Link
Thomas Ricker8:38 AM UTC
World’s first solar car is also the most aerodynamic.

The Lightyear 0 solar car achieved a record-breaking drag coefficient of 0.175 (Cd) in official tests. That kind of energy efficiency is important for the Dutch startup to make good on its claim that the EV can be driven for months without needing to plug in. It will, however, have a $263,000 drag on your wallet when the first Lightyear 0 ships this fall. 


Lightyear

[lightyear.one]

Tech

See all Tech
J
External Link
James Vincent8:21 AM UTC
China’s latest text-to-image AI can’t generate pictures of Tiananmen Square.

MIT Technology Review has a great report on the capabilities of Baidu’s ERNIE-ViLG, an AI art generator like DALL-E. The system is much better than Western models at generating Chinese historical figures and pop culture. But it’s also been censored and can’t generate pictures of Tiananmen Square or political leaders like Xi Jinping and Mao Zedong.


There’s no Tiananmen Square in the new Chinese image-making AI

[MIT Technology Review]

Business

Ethereum will use less energy now that it’s proof-of-stake

Elizabeth Lopatto6:49 AM UTC
Gaming

EA’s CEO is following the money to more games with player-created content

Jay Peters1:11 AM UTC
J
Jay Peters12:20 AM UTC
I didn’t know I needed a set of Buster Sword rulers until I saw them.

Video game deals extraordinaire Wario64 tweeted these incredible rulers shaped like Cloud Strife’s iconic weapon from Final Fantasy VII, and I want them very badly. I think they’d go great with the Buster Sword clock, which is also missing from my life.


Two rulers shaped like the Buster Sword from Final Fantasy VII lie on a purple surface.
I can’t believe there are two of them!
Image: Square Enix
R
External Link
Richard Lawler12:15 AM UTC
California’s antitrust lawsuit claims customers have “nowhere else to go and Amazon knows it.”

California AG Rob Bonta filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, claiming customers pay more because the “everything store” forces merchants into deals that keep prices artificially high.

Amazon’s spokesperson told the New York Times that Bonta “has it exactly backwards... Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store.”

You can read the complaint yourself here (PDF).


California Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon

[The New York Times]

Policy

Tesla is being sued over Autopilot and Elon Musk’s Full Self-Driving predictions

Umar Shakir12:01 AM UTC
Podcasts

  1. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  2. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  3. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  4. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

  5. Twitter’s edit button is a big test for the platform’s future

    David PierceSep 3

See all Podcasts
Smart Home

Android and iOS take big steps toward launching Matter smart home compatibility

Jennifer Pattison TuohySep 14
Google

Google is finally rolling out Play Store reviews tailored to your device

Mitchell ClarkSep 14
Apple

Here come high-powered USB-C chargers that can fully power a 16-inch MacBook Pro

Umar ShakirSep 14
Policy

The EV charging situation in the US is about to suck a little less

Andrew J. HawkinsSep 14
Apple

How to use iPhone’s Safety Check and Emergency SOS features

Barbara KrasnoffSep 14
Most Popular

  1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  2. Microsoft was right all along

    Monica ChinSep 14

  3. We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

    Jay PetersSep 14

  4. Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

    Allison JohnsonSep 14

  5. Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors

    Alice Newcome-BeillSep 14

K
External Link
Kevin NguyenSep 14
You don’t have to be a billionaire.

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is giving ownership of his company away to “a specially designed set of trusts and nonprofit organizations,” ensuring its roughly $100 million a year in profits go to fighting climate change.


Billionaire No More: Patagonia Founder Gives Away the Company

[The New York Times]

Gaming

Intel’s DLSS rival, XeSS, seems to be a succeSS

Mitchell ClarkSep 14
Apple

iOS 16.1 beta adds Apple’s ugly new battery percentage indicator to the iPhone Mini

Jay PetersSep 14
Apple

The best laptop deals you can get right now

Sheena VasaniSep 14
Microsoft

Microsoft Teams now has a remixed ringtone from TikTok

Tom WarrenSep 14
D
The Verge
Dan SeifertSep 14
“Maybe it’s Photonic Engine; maybe it’s just good old-fashioned physics.”

That’s my favorite line from Allison Johnson’s iPhone 14 review — it’s really hard to tell what’s driving the improvements to the camera more, the better lens and sensor or Apple’s ridiculously-named “Photonic Engine.”

Don’t sleep on the video either, which features a delightful intro.


Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

Allison JohnsonSep 14

Reviews

See all Reviews
R
External Link
Richard LawlerSep 14
Google’s getting wary of experimenting.

7 of the 14 projects at Google’s startup incubator Area 120 — where employees spent 100 percent of their time working on 20 percent projects — have been cut, according to TechCrunch, sending workers looking for spots on other projects to stay employed.

Google’s change of heart isn’t that surprising, as the 20 percent rule Area 120 was named for — which spawned projects like Gmail, AdSense, and Google News — has been dead since 2013.


Google cancels half the projects at its internal R&D group Area 120

[TechCrunch]

A
External Link
Andrew J. HawkinsSep 14
Tesla is scrambling to figure out how to make more EV batteries in the US.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the electric automaker is pausing its plans to make batteries at its Gigafactory in Berlin. The shift in strategy came about after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $10 billion in tax credits for companies who build clean-tech facilities in the US. The company is also exploring building a lithium processing plant on the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, Tesla’s vehicles will re-qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit starting January 1st. (The company was the first to lose eligibility back in 2019.)


Tesla Shifts Battery Strategy as It Seeks U.S. Tax Credits

[WSJ]

Smart Home

Lockly Vision Elite review: two become one

Jennifer Pattison TuohySep 14
J
Twitter
Jay PetersSep 14
Fortnite is teasing its next season, which will seemingly feature a weird chrome goop.

Capital letters in a Twitter thread spell out the word CHROME. Some teaser images show hands reaching out from under the weird goop, including one that could be Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man. (Perhaps she’ll be a battle pass skin?) Epic even made a strange TikTok video where the goop consumes a cereal box. The new season, titled Paradise, kicks off on September 18th.


Microsoft

Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft

Jess WeatherbedSep 14
M
Twitter
Makena KellySep 14
Tim Cook was at the US Capitol today.

It appears to be an unannounced visit — unrelated to the Homeland Security hearing going on at the same time. Do you know why Mr. Apple went to Washington? Let me know!


Science

See all Science
Policy

California governor signs law requiring social networks to post moderation rules

Adi RobertsonSep 14
D
David PierceSep 14
Still wondering why this site works the way it does? Here’s the inside story.

On today’s Vergecast, we talked all about the new site, the future of The Verge, the future of news, the future of the internet, the future of everything, and our feelings about all of it.


Tech

WhatsApp made a movie with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jay PetersSep 14

Creators

See all Creators